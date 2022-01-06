The Time to Go Solar is Now - Stop Paying PG&E for Fossil Fuel Power

Every day that goes by is another day you pay PG&E for electricity. Like aging, it never stops. Yet thousands of Californians contemplate how and when to separate themselves from the big utilities by going solar. The answer it turns out is simple. It’s right now. Renewable energy systems, most notably solar electricity systems, are proven reliable and available and are the most effective means of putting space between you and PG&E.