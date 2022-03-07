From Trenton House Publishing: Children's Picture Book Broaches Era's Racist Attitudes and Actions/John Muir and the National Parks
Conservationist John Muir is lauded as Father of the National Parks, but is that the whole story? Nine-year-old Sophia travels back in time with a prospector and his trusty mule to discover Muir's love for nature (especially California's Yosemite region). Sophia also learns about the era's attitudes and mistreatment towards Native Americans. A "Must read" - P. Reefer, Reedsy Discovery Reviews. Now at Amazon and select booksellers. More info/author contact at CasettaKids.com
West Bend, WI, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Children's Picture Book release, March 6, 2022.
"Sophia Discovers the Real Treasure: A Story of John Muir, Father of the National Parks" by Curt Casetta, Trenton House Publishing (West Bend, WI), for grades 1-4. ISBN: 978-1-956224-02-3 (Paperback); 978-1-956224-03-0 (Hardcover)
Conservationist John Muir was known for his love of nature—especially his beloved Yosemite (which became a National Park)—but the region he loved promoted horrible actions and attitudes towards the Native Americans who lived there.
Children’s author and educator Curt Casetta presents the story through the eyes of Sophia, a nine-year-old traveling back in time atop an old prospector’s trusty mule, playfully bantering with the prospector while discovering Muir’s life and the beauty he experienced - from a field of fireflies as a child and the hills of his 1000-mile walk to the splendor of majestic sequoias and the region now known as Yosemite National Park.
Sophia also learns about Muir’s attitudes toward Native Americans and the displacement and violence against those who had lived in and tended the region for generations before Muir arrived.
Sophia’s discoveries bring questions designed to start discussions about issues of racism and how something such as the creation of the National Parks should be appropriately celebrated.
The book includes a Foreword that highlights the depth of Muir’s love of nature by the University of the Pacific’s renowned Muir archivist and author Mike Wurtz ("John Muir’s Grand Yosemite"), and an Afterword detailing some of the mistreatment and atrocities towards Native Peoples of the region (written with input from some associated with the affected tribes and from experts in Native American Studies).
The book’s author, Curt Casetta, states, “People need to know about this country’s history, both the beautiful and the ugly. Hopefully, this story will help start these necessary discussions for readers of all ages.”
"(Five stars) Must read," said Paulette Reefer, Reedsy Discovery Reviews. "'Sophia Discovers the Real Treasure' engenders a passion for the glorious wilderness and the indigenous people who once dwelled therein."
"If only one book about John Muir were to be selected for a discriminating picture book collection, it should be 'Sophia Discovers the Real Treasure,'" said D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review.
"'Sophia Discovers the Real Treasure' will surely become a favorite with the young people in your life," said Lisa Lickel, Wisconsin Writers Association Book Review.
"It reads with the drama and excitement of fiction, but packs in much information about Native American and natural history as it reviews the political and social forces that influenced Muir's ability to save these lands for future generations," said Donovan.
"The narrative is captivating, while the language is crisp and catchy," said Reefer. "The language is designed to capture children's attention and their imagination."
"The artwork is just as vivid and diverse as the story that emerges," said Donovan.
"This wonderful picture book provides ideal reading for children as well as persons of all ages who enjoy reading," said Reefer.
Curt Casetta, an award-winning former elementary educator, has written for a variety of digital and print media, including textbooks and earning statewide recognition for his newspaper writing. He’s written numerous children’s books, including "Sophia Saves the Earth: A Story of Gaylord Nelson, Founder of Earth Day," which Nelson’s environmentalist daughter, Tia Nelson, called on Twitter “an inspiration to children everywhere,” and of which Midwest Book Review's Nancy Lorraine said, "'Sophia Saves the Earth' is a great gift to any child and also the future of the Earth.”
For images and information, contact the author, Curt Casetta (ccasetta@sbcglobal.net), or the publisher at TrentonHousePublishing@gmail.com. Contact Curt for interviews, calls, and podcasts. A pdf of the book for review is available upon request.
Author email: ccasetta@sbcglobal.net
Author website: https://CasettaKids.com
Twitter: @CasettaKids
Author phone: 262-338-8603
Trenton House Publishing:
https://TrentonHousePublishing.com
TrentonHousePublishing@gmail.com
