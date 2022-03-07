From Trenton House Publishing: Children's Picture Book Broaches Era's Racist Attitudes and Actions/John Muir and the National Parks

Conservationist John Muir is lauded as Father of the National Parks, but is that the whole story? Nine-year-old Sophia travels back in time with a prospector and his trusty mule to discover Muir's love for nature (especially California's Yosemite region). Sophia also learns about the era's attitudes and mistreatment towards Native Americans. A "Must read" - P. Reefer, Reedsy Discovery Reviews. Now at Amazon and select booksellers. More info/author contact at CasettaKids.com