VoCare Names MobilDrTech US Distribution Partner for Vitals360® Remote Monitoring Device

MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its’ selection by VoCare as a solutions partner to market and distribute their Vitals360® device for Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management (RPM/CCM). The product, with 4G LTE cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities on a pocket-sized device, is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems, home health agencies and third-party payers.