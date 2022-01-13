Brianna Marie Foundation - Offering Hope to Unborn Babies and Their Families

Are you aware that you can operate on babies prior to birth and give unborn babies that have been diagnosed with a negative fetal diagnosis a chance to live a normal, healthy lifestyle. Parents Aran and Patrick Hissam started a non-profit called the Brianna Marie Foundation in honor of their daughter that passed away ten years ago from a fetal illness known as fetal hydrops. To date, the organization has raised over $550K and funds research around the world.