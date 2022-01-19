PAYXPS, the Global Leader in Payment Experience & Financial Inclusion Solutions, Grows Leadership Team & Launches Business Discovery Center
PAYXPS, today, announces new additions to its leadership team and the launch of a Business Discovery Center to help businesses create strong communities, improve communication and drive commerce.
To help independent business find some well-deserved breathing room while enduring the pandemic, PAYXPS has introduced a new model of engaging with merchants. The simple yet powerful goals of “get funded, found, and fixed” are resonating with merchants. Early results show the approach is working. On day one, the PAYXPS Business Discovery Center helped Trish Reynolds, the owner of Marblehead, Massachusetts Radiance Lifestyle Salon and Spa, identify $182k in CARES ACT funding based on her decision to keep her 7 employees on the payroll during the pandemic. Additionally, the Business Discovery Center is providing tools and solutions to improve the visibility of Radiance in the local community and increase engagement with customers. With the additional capital, Trish’s plans for expansion and growth are now within reach.
To accelerate growth, PAYXPS is expanding its leadership team with several key hires, including Elaine Kennedy as President of FinComm. In addition to her 20 years of executive leadership, successfully growing start-ups and technology companies, Elaine brings the values, approach and mentality of building a different type of company, one based on trust, support and inclusion. With this appointment, PAYXPS has made a definitive statement, putting the human experience at the center of its company promise.
“We have every confidence that Elaine will grow the team to create the best opportunities in the most sustainable and inclusive way possible. She brings an abundance of diplomacy and critical skills to the role, including leadership, branding and business development. No one will respect a person’s time, energy, and effort more than Elaine. With that mindset, PAYXPS will create a sustainable path for the independent business community,” said founder John Malone.
Kennedy remarked, “I strongly believe in the PAYXPS mission of financial inclusion and helping independent businesses capitalize on every possible opportunity. Fixed platforms and tech-only solutions are not the answer for small business. The PAYXPS model of engaging the business community through a Business Discovery Center is just one of the innovative approaches that I’m excited to lead and develop.”
Starting today, merchants now have a streamlined and simple process to maximize funding from CARES ACT, and at the same time, easily employ solutions that improve communication, grow commerce and build their community into loyal supporters. Visit CARES ACT Discovery to learn more and get started.
About PAYXPS
PAYXPS is on a mission to create a world of financial inclusion, where businesses and individuals get the greatest return on their time, effort and energy. PAYXPS FinComm is the leading provider of local, mobile and global payment experience solutions, helping businesses discover ways to create stronger communities, improve communication and grow commerce. With over 20 years in the payment and fintech space, the FinComm team has developed a better way for businesses to create loyal supporters and in turn, leverage opportunities to invest in their businesses, employees and communities. Learn more at www.payxps.com.
John Malone
(857) 972-9333
payxps.com
