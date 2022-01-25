Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility Members Cycle to Olympia to Deliver "Climate Prescription" & Petition to Governor Jay Inslee & Legislators

Health workers: Join WPSR members and health workers from across Washington in calling on WA leaders in Olympia to take urgent action on climate by signing the #ClimatePrescription petition. The petition will be delivered by bicycle to Governor Inslee on January 28th by health workers who will ride from Seattle to Olympia to highlight the critical need for action in the coming legislative session.