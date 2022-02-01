African-American Senior on the Golf Team at Duke University, Quinn Riley, Joins Tribe X, the Community-Driven NFT Project That Exists to Impact Lives

Tribe X, the community-driven NFT project that exists to impact lives welcomes 22-year-old Quinn Riley, an African-American senior on the golf team at Duke University. The purpose of Tribe X is to simplify the use of and monetization of NFTs (or “non-fungible tokens”). With a total of 11,111 female avatars available, net mint proceeds will be donated to charity and reinvested back into serving the community of NFT holders. Riley discloses more on why he aligned with Tribe X.