African-American Senior on the Golf Team at Duke University, Quinn Riley, Joins Tribe X, the Community-Driven NFT Project That Exists to Impact Lives
Tribe X, the community-driven NFT project that exists to impact lives welcomes 22-year-old Quinn Riley, an African-American senior on the golf team at Duke University. The purpose of Tribe X is to simplify the use of and monetization of NFTs (or “non-fungible tokens”). With a total of 11,111 female avatars available, net mint proceeds will be donated to charity and reinvested back into serving the community of NFT holders. Riley discloses more on why he aligned with Tribe X.
Miami, FL, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A 22-year-old African-American senior on the golf team at Duke University, Quinn Riley, officially joins the Tribe X community. Majoring in Sociology with a minor in African and African American Studies and a certificate in Markets and Management Studies, Riley entered college as the 38th ranked junior golfer in the country, and currently ranks among the top 750 amateurs in the world. At Duke, Quinn is a 2-time Srixon Cleaveland Golf All-American Scholar and All-ACC Honor Roll mention. He is a notable figure in the amateur golf space, holding partnerships with prominent golf companies such as Callaway, Greyson Clothiers, and Curator. Riley originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota is warmly welcomed by Tribe X, the ambitious community-driven NFT project that exists to impact lives.
“I am certain that Web 3.0 will have a substantial impact on people's daily lives,” Riley shares. “This is why I have searched carefully through the evolving space for new opportunities.”
Amidst his exploration, Riley discovered Tribe X, a team of hardworking individuals creating a community focused on the inclusion of those previously left out in previous tech developments. Many projects have launched during this surging interest around NFTs, however, in Quinn's eyes, "Tribe X boldly separates themselves from the rest."
“Tribe X is making new WEB3.0 knowledge & tools accessible to Quinn that he would not otherwise have access to in his current curriculum, even though he attends a prestigious institution like Duke,” says Tribe X. “Tribe X is all about giving back, supporting Quinn's golfing career IRL and also helping him transition into the Metaverse.”
NFTs (or “non-fungible tokens”) give cryptocurrency a real-life utility to the masses. Tribe X is on a mission to educate, connect and inspire minority communities and those who may have been left behind in the Dot-Com boom and restructuring of Web2.0, thereby giving everyone within their community a chance to earn money both in the metaverse and in the real world. Tribe X is the first NFT project to sponsor a Division 1 athlete.
"Tribe X is the first project I've seen promoting people of color as their art. I see very few projects promoting people who look like me, even fewer promoting women of color,” says Riley. “I was especially impressed at the level of detail and quality of not only their art but also in the roadmap for the project itself."
Tribe X NFT mint day is set for mid-to-late February 2022 and the release of 11,111 female avatars will mark the beginning of a whole ecosystem for NFT holders. A portion of the net mint proceeds will be donated to charity. The rest will be reinvested into the Tribe X Ecosystem to form The Tribe X DAO, $TRIBEXFIRE utility token, and Tribe X Agency.
“We're on a mission to educate, connect and inspire a group of people that need it the most,” says Tribe X. “Tribe X wants to change our world and we are starting our mission to inspire and support minorities just like Quinn… starting from the bottom.”
The founders, or “Fire Starters,” of Tribe X include Dimitri Linton, Anthony Araujo, Julian Linton, Remone Delisser, and Patrick Reinhardt. The Tribe X team consists of 14 “Insiders” who are equally passionate about supporting members in entering the metaverse by bridging the technology gap and providing access. Tribe X Insiders include Super Bowl champions and philanthropists, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty along with former NFL center - Jeremy Zuttah, Gamal Codner, Luke Vice, Florin Andrei, Andy Koprek, MD Atiquzzaman, Landa Shereves, Dr. Peace Uche (aka doc Peace), Lauren Turton, Vincent Megna, Khalil Malamug, and Andrew Le.
The official road map and additional resources, including the full Tribe X team roster, can be found in the Tribe X Discord community. To learn more about Tribe X and join their community along with Quinn Riley, please visit here: https://iamtribex.com.
