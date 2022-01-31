Staten Island’s Belmont Daniel Property Earns ENERGY STAR Certification; Outperforms Similar U.S. Buildings on Measure of Energy Efficiency
Staten Island, NY, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Iris Holdings Group has announced that their affordable Belmont Daniel Apartments project in Staten Island, NY has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”
ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
“We’re honored to earn the ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance at Belmont Daniel and appreciate Greystone’s partnership in guiding us through the process as part of the financing journey,” said Chayim Kirschenbaum, managing partner of Iris Holdings Group. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community we care, and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”
Kirschenbaum credits this success to their multi-million dollar capital improvement campaign, which included a new boiler, roof insulation, LED and motion sensor lighting in common areas throughout the building, as well as new refrigerators and plumbing fixtures in all of the apartments.
On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.
To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR certification. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.
“Achieving energy efficiency is just one of many ways Greystone helps its clients navigate the complex landscape of affordable multifamily development,” said Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”
ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
“We’re honored to earn the ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance at Belmont Daniel and appreciate Greystone’s partnership in guiding us through the process as part of the financing journey,” said Chayim Kirschenbaum, managing partner of Iris Holdings Group. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community we care, and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”
Kirschenbaum credits this success to their multi-million dollar capital improvement campaign, which included a new boiler, roof insulation, LED and motion sensor lighting in common areas throughout the building, as well as new refrigerators and plumbing fixtures in all of the apartments.
On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.
To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR certification. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.
“Achieving energy efficiency is just one of many ways Greystone helps its clients navigate the complex landscape of affordable multifamily development,” said Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone.
Contact
Spok EnterprisesContact
Miryam Reinitz-Kops
917-543-0632
Miryam Reinitz-Kops
917-543-0632
Multimedia
Categories