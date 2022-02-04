G&R Study Finds Some Super Bowl Ads Perform Differently Among Democrats and Republicans, While Others Have Bipartisan Support

Americans love their Super Bowl. But what they like about it can vary significantly, like so much else, depending on political party affiliation. This year, G&R learned that there are distinct differences in how members of each political party rank certain classes of ads, with Republicans rating "considered goods" advertising higher, and Democrats rating "Entertaiment" advertising higher.