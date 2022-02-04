A New Company Emerging at ASD Online in 2022
Mineraali attracts customers in the United States with its intricate and unique variety of artisan-designed handicrafts and wellness products.
Houston, TX, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mineraali Inc. announced it will showcase its handicraft and wellness products for ASD Online show in Las Vegas this Feb. – March 2022. Mineraali has established itself as a leading name in the field of Artisan made handicraft products using pure and authentic Himalayan Salt, Onyx, Camel Skin, and Woodcraft. They are acknowledged for professional approach to creativity, design, and exclusive products. Established in 2021 in Houston, Texas, Mineraali brings years of artisan experience, extensive skills, and a complete understanding of the manufacturing process. They deliver new collections in tune with the latest trends in the market.
“Mineraali’s mission is to bring high-quality artisan products to more people and create positive change in handicraft and wellness culture,” says Omar Rao, Founder, and CEO at Mineraali Inc.
“One of our biggest goals is to help halotherapy treatment centers nationwide with a constant supply of Pure Himalayan Salt for post-COVID treatment and therapy,” says Kashif Maqsood, Co-founder and President at Mineraali Inc.
“Mineraali Promise Quality, Consistency, and Reliability to our Customers,” says Talha Ahmad, Co-founder and Director of Operations at Mineraali Inc.
Mineraali’s customers have found their products to be unique and intriguing as they are:
· Handcrafted with Generational Expertise and Experience
· Striving For Distinct Simplicity in their Delicate Craftsmanship
· Promoting Integrity, Exclusiveness, and High-Quality Products
Mineraali’s Himalayan Salt, Onyx crafts, Camel Skin Lamps, and Wooden Handicrafts are available for retailers and distributors. For more information on their product, you can visit their website www.mineraali.com.
About Mineraali Inc.: Founded in 2021, Mineraali quickly established itself as a market leader in Artisan Made Handicraft products. Mineraali stands out from its competitors in its ability to create unique and ever-changing products. The company promises high-quality, intricate, and exquisite designs with every purchase. On display are products fit for any occasion, from a wide arrangement of home decor to Himalayan pink edible salt and halotherapy salt products. Mineraali is home to 3 manufacturing plants and 2 offices worldwide. Their team consists of expert artisans and designers that bring innovation into every product. The products on display not only provide aesthetic appeal but also reap health benefits with every breath. Mineraali is a proud member and supplier of the Salt Therapy Association©. Their ethically sourced and sustainable products provide a range of biophilic displays to any room. Mineraali implements natural woods, skins, and salts to allow the consumer to experience nature’s preeminent beauty indoors. To learn more, visit https://www.mineraali.com or follow Mineraali on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @themineraali or call +1 866 – Mineraali (646-3722).
