"No FREE Attention for Women" Audiobook to be Released on May 2, 2022 on Audible.com

Beverly Hills, CA, February 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Book Author and Professional Dating Coach for single heterosexual men, Alan Roger Currie, will soon be releasing his fifth audiobook on Amazon.com and Audible.com through his company Mode One Multimedia, Inc.The audiobook is titled " No FREE Attention: How Women use The Possibility of Sex to Manipulate Naïve and Lustful Men " which is an updated revision of Currie's 2012 book, " The Possibility of Sex: How Naïve and Lustful Men are Manipulated by Women Regularly " which was mentioned on the YouTube livestream of controversial women's relationship advisor, Kevin Samuels Currie said the book centers on helping single heterosexual men overcome their fear of rejection and their fear of verbal backlash from women in response to them expressing themselves to women in an outspoken and provocative manner. Secondly, Currie said the book is designed to help men quickly identify the behavioral traits and tendencies of women who are "toxic" and in the long-run, not beneficial or conducive to their long-term romantic relationship goals.You can find out more about Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie by visiting IMDb.com and http://directapproachdating.com.Currie was born and raised in Gary, Indiana and is an alum of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Currie is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.