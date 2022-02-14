"No FREE Attention for Women" Audiobook to be Released on May 2, 2022 on Audible.com

Should women have to pay men for access to their non-sexual time, attention, and companionship? Author and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie says "Yes. In certain situations and scenarios, yes. Very much so." Currie dives into this topic and similar topics in his fifth audiobook, "No FREE Attention: How Women use The Possibility of Sex to Manipulate Naïve and Lustful Men," will become available to the general public on Monday, May 2, 2022 on Audible.com and Amazon.com.