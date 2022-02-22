RightsLedger Signs Five-Year Licensing Agreement for ITN Studios’ Films on Milio.io
Las Vegas, NV, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RightsLedger, an international company focused on global digital content ownership rights protections and monetization platform, has inked a five-year deal with ITN Distribution, Inc. (ITN) for the rights to its view-on-demand (VOD) catalog. ITN films will be available on RightsLedger’s Milio OnDemand platform, starting with licensing ITN Studios' film rights in the Philippines in exchange for RightsTokens (RTKN).
RightsTokens are the foundation of the Milio ecosystem, where everyone is rewarded fairly for the value they create for the platform — digital content creators, artists, film studios, and others earn utility tokens for uploading their content to the Milio platform while users receive tokens for sharing and viewing content. Users can use RightsTokens to unlock premium features on the fully developed and operational digital asset platform that uses a distributed ledger network. Milio’s users, artists and major content producers, like ITN, will also be able to authenticate and license their work using ERC-721 non-fungible tokens.
Milio is the first social media and content distribution platform to reward content creators and users with cryptocurrency and has over a million users. RightsTokens use a decentralized network for the unaffiliated and dispersed community of Milio users.
Of the agreement, serial entrepreneur and RightsLedger CEO Ray Young said, “As one of the largest independent US-based studios, ITN has distributed their films globally for many years. ITN’s belief in our model and support for our platform since its inception was a major boost for us. To finally bring our two companies together for this multi-year licensing deal —the first of its kind— is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. I'm very excited for the future of both our companies.”
ITN, the world's first virtual studio, is one of the fastest growing film studios focusing on genre films and releases 8 films per month worldwide. In addition to distributing original productions and outside producers’ films, ITN publishes an on-line magazine, Independent Film Quarterly.
In a statement, ITN Studios' CEO and President Stuart Alson said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Ray and RightsLedger based upon the enthusiasm and momentum we’ve seen with Milio’s users. That excitement speaks to the movement that Milio has built of young people interested in an experience that rewards both content creators like ITN and viewers. We are a perfect match as ITN does not exist anywhere, yet exists everywhere. We only look for the talented filmmakers and our investment in those filmmakers results in great new ideas and fun content to watch.”
You can learn more about RightsLedger at www.rightsledgerinc.com and visit Milio's website at www.milio.io.
About RightsLedger
RightsLedger Malta’s Milio is the only universal social media platform for amateur and professional digital content creators to authenticate, manage, share, and monetize content, all using blockchain technology while sharing in the advertising revenue. The Milio global content & rights marketplace platform includes registration, licensing, blockchain-backed ownership and deal tracking, plus a payment portal with NFT application coming soon. For more information on RightsLedger, visit www.rightsledgerinc.com.
About ITN Distribution, Inc.
ITN Distribution, Inc. is a leading independent film distribution company that specializes in high quality, genre and star driven independent films for the domestic and international TV, VOD, DVD and theatrical markets. ITN releases 24 films per year with ITN’s connection to all major retailers and rentals in North America, such as Redbox, Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon and Video-On-Demand (VOD) outlets. ITN produces, distributes and acquires films worldwide.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any country, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented herein constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “targets,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results to be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof and actual future results may be materially different than expected.
Except as required by law, no person assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
