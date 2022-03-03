Fresh & Fit Podcast to Interview Author Alan Roger Currie, aka "The Godfather of Direct Verbal Game Advice & Wisdom," on Labor Day Weekend
Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie will be a featured guest on "The Fresh & Fit Podcast" based in Miami, Florida on Friday, September 2, 2022. Currie is the author of the popular self-help book for men titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" and also "No FREE Attention: How Women Use The Possibility of Sex to Manipulative Naïve and Lustful Men" (both are available on Amazon.com and Audible.com). Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes are the Co-Hosts of The Fresh & Fit Podcast.
Beverly Hills, CA, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The book author and dating coach who has earned the nicknames "The Triple OG," "The King of Verbal Seduction & Kinky Erotic Dirty Talk," and "The Godfather of Direct Verbal Game Advice & Wisdom" will be interviewed by the popular and controversial podcast duo "Fresh & Fit" on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Alan Roger Currie, author of a number of popular self-help books for single heterosexual men, has been interviewed once before in August 2020 by Myron Gaines, who is one of the Co-Hosts of the "Fresh & Fit Podcast." The other Co-Host of the "Fresh & Fit Podcast" is Walter Weekes, who operates under the pseudonym "The Fresh Prince CEO."
The Fresh & Fit Podcast has come under fire in just the last few months, with the two Co-Hosts being accused of being unfairly and harshly critical of African-American women.
Currie was born and raised in Gary, Indiana and is an alum of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Currie has been a featured speaker at a number of conferences, conventions, and workshops in many cities in the United States as well as London, England and Berlin, Germany.
Currie is generally considered the first well-known African-American professional dating coach to publish a book that offered advice to men that centered more on the pursuit of short-term and/or non-monogamous sexual companionship rather than long-term romantic companionship and marriage.
