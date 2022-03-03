Fresh & Fit Podcast to Interview Author Alan Roger Currie, aka "The Godfather of Direct Verbal Game Advice & Wisdom," on Labor Day Weekend

Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie will be a featured guest on "The Fresh & Fit Podcast" based in Miami, Florida on Friday, September 2, 2022. Currie is the author of the popular self-help book for men titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" and also "No FREE Attention: How Women Use The Possibility of Sex to Manipulative Naïve and Lustful Men" (both are available on Amazon.com and Audible.com). Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes are the Co-Hosts of The Fresh & Fit Podcast.