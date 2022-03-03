Flextouch Releases 3-Micron Linewidth Touch Sensors to Volume Production
FlexTouch announced that it has released a new generation of metal mesh touch sensors that achieves 3-micron linewidth to volume production.
San Jose, CA, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FlexTouch Technologies Corporation ("FlexTouch"), a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors, today announced that it has released a new generation of metal mesh touch sensors that achieves 3-micron linewidth to volume production.
Due to their low electrical resistance and fast response times, metal mesh touch sensors offer superior touch performance and are quickly replacing the traditional ITO sensors. Device makers typically place metal mesh touch sensors on top of display panels. This requires the touch sensors to be highly transparent. However, because metals are opaque and can interfere with the viewing experience, many innovative design and process techniques are required to achieve high transparency. One of the key objectives is to make the mesh lines so narrow that they cannot be detected by the naked eye. Most industry experts agree that a 3-micron line width is a key threshold that metal mesh sensors must meet to achieve a perfect optical performance. However, as line widths get narrower, touch sensors become more prone to production defects and environmental stresses. FlexTouch successfully addressed this by improvements to its production processes.
“We achieved this significant milestone by leveraging our expertise on both sensor design and process innovation," says Esat Yilmaz CTO of FlexTouch, "our patented sensor design provides inherent defect tolerance capability. Our additive manufacturing process allows us to achieve narrow line widths without sacrificing production yield. As displays become more vibrant and higher resolution, metal mesh sensors must keep up the pace to give the consumer an uncompromised interactive viewing experience. Our innovative and hardworking team will continue to improve our product design and manufacturing process."
About FlexTouch
FlexTouch is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative touch sensors enabling touch display devices for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, and industrial control devices. FlexTouch Technologies was founded in California, with R&D offices in Silicon Valley and manufacturing facility in Wuzhen, China. For more information, visit https://www.flextouch.com.cn/en/.
