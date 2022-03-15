Central Michigan University Partners with iGrad to Provide Personalized Student Financial Literacy Platform
Research shows that student financial literacy programs can decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime.
San Diego, CA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iGrad has partnered with Central Michigan University to provide its customized, interactive, online and mobile student financial wellness platform to the public university’s nearly 15,000 undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, staff and alumni.
iGrad’s platform at CMU includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators.
Taylor Nelson, graduate assistant to the Mary Ellen Brandell Volunteer Center at Central Michigan University, said they chose the iGrad platform because it’s easy to use and covered topics that they know students will want to learn more about, such as loan repayment, budgeting for a pet, and how mortgages work.
“The resources available through iGrad can help students to learn to better manage their personal finances and student loans so they can more confidently plan their financial futures,” said Nelson.
iGrad is an interactive, mobile-friendly platform to help students conquer student loan repayment, commit to a budget, optimize their credit scores, ace the job search, and achieve financial success with confidence. It is part of CMU’s Financial Wellness Collaborative, which seeks to inspire student confidence in their own financial decision-making and ensure they build the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure life-long financial wellness, at any stage in their financial education.
With declining enrollment and degree-achievement rates across the nation, bolstering student financial literacy is a priority for many colleges and universities. Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has declined 5.1 percent, with “unprecedented” declines among students from low-income or high-poverty high schools, according to a new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that, even pre-pandemic, the degree achievement rate for all students nationally was only about 62 percent.
“Now more than ever, college students are facing tremendous financial challenges impacting enrollment, retention and the level of student loan debt, which is already the second-largest category of debt in the country,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development, Donna Miller.
iGrad is currently used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including San Jose State University, Grand Valley State University, UC Berkeley, New York University and Davidson College.
iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers:
● Tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.
● A student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation.
● Because it adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, it can even provide interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
About Central Michigan University
At Central Michigan University, we believe every great success begins with a Fired-Up attitude and that finding innovative solutions to problems old and new requires a modern approach. We bring that to higher education with innovative programs built to meet industry needs and flexible delivery modes to serve students wherever they are on life's journey. With a focus on career preparation through practical knowledge and the proven ability to apply it, our students graduate ready to lead in their fields.
