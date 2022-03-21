UR2.Global Names Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang, the 2022 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for the Annual Global Artist Challenge

UR2.Global Names World-Class Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang as the 2022 Honorary Artist-In-Residence (HAR) for its global Annual Artist Challenge to uplift the self-esteem of humanity. Artist call for Singer-Songwriters ages 21 and older are invited to participate and receive awards.