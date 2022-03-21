UR2.Global Names Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang, the 2022 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for the Annual Global Artist Challenge
UR2.Global Names World-Class Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang as the 2022 Honorary Artist-In-Residence (HAR) for its global Annual Artist Challenge to uplift the self-esteem of humanity. Artist call for Singer-Songwriters ages 21 and older are invited to participate and receive awards.
Tallahassee, FL, March 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UR2.Global Names World-Class Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang as the 2022 Honorary Artist-In-Residence (HAR) for its global Annual Artist Challenge to uplift the self-esteem of humanity. Singer-Songwriters ages 21 and older are welcomed to participate and receive awards.
"We are so pleased to have such a talented and passionate artist as this year's Honorary Artist to commission her original instrumental song: 'The Dance' for the 2022 UR2.Global - Yify Zhang Artist Challenge for other artists to use to uplift mankind," states Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC. - President of UR2.Global, a psycho-spiritual arts project of The Sacretherapy Institute - a 501-C3 not-for-profit volunteer-run organization, (pronounced sacred-therapy with a silent d).
The Honorary Artist - Yify states, "It’s my deepest honor to be part of the UR2.Global Arts Project. I make music that reminds people they are loved. My mission is to create live soundscapes for listeners to get lost in. Connecting people with their deeper selves and others in their lives." A goal and message she’s certainly spreading with her songs having been featured in playlists that have accumulated 1M+ streams in 90+ countries across streaming platforms. She has also been featured in Vents Magazine, Celeb Mix, The Drunken Coconut, Indie Guru, AVA Live Radio, York Calling, among other indie music publications.
The purpose of the annual Honorary Artist-in-Residency (HAR) is for the HAR to help inspire other artists from around the globe to assist UR2.Global in uplifting humanity through annual artist challenges with annual themes that elevate consciousness and unity. With the onslaught of social discord and violence in the world, this year's Artist Challenge theme is titled: "MOVE US" based on the metaphor the arts organization extracted from the title of Yify's instrumental music The Dance. Like a dance, Dr. Amelia Kemp states, “We curtsy and bow to life’s challenges, searching for harmony and peace while pivoting to keep our balance. Sometimes, over-or-under-compensating by forgetting to hold our heads up high as the esteemed sacred sources of energy-in-motion that we are, filled with loving light. As such, we can always choose to 'move' towards a new direction where we see ourselves as choreographers in life’s dance and all of mankind as partners. Then, unity becomes the only thing that will truly 'MOVE US' – hence our theme.” Thus, singer-songwriters are urged to create lyrics for Yify’s music that “move us” – as in: lyrics that move the needle forward for mankind’s evolution.
With a global vision, UR2.Global showcases artists from diverse cultures and ethnicities. “We hope artists take advantage of this opportunity join in solidarity with our Asian sisters and brothers to unite as a global society and end violence as it relates to not only people of color but for all the world's peoples," states Lamarr Kemp, Sr., MBA - Vice President of UR2.Global.
Registration is now open. For Submission Guidelines and deadlines, visit UR2.Global and click the UR2.Global - Yify Zhang Artist Challenge link or email UR2.global@gmail.com.
"We are so pleased to have such a talented and passionate artist as this year's Honorary Artist to commission her original instrumental song: 'The Dance' for the 2022 UR2.Global - Yify Zhang Artist Challenge for other artists to use to uplift mankind," states Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC. - President of UR2.Global, a psycho-spiritual arts project of The Sacretherapy Institute - a 501-C3 not-for-profit volunteer-run organization, (pronounced sacred-therapy with a silent d).
The Honorary Artist - Yify states, "It’s my deepest honor to be part of the UR2.Global Arts Project. I make music that reminds people they are loved. My mission is to create live soundscapes for listeners to get lost in. Connecting people with their deeper selves and others in their lives." A goal and message she’s certainly spreading with her songs having been featured in playlists that have accumulated 1M+ streams in 90+ countries across streaming platforms. She has also been featured in Vents Magazine, Celeb Mix, The Drunken Coconut, Indie Guru, AVA Live Radio, York Calling, among other indie music publications.
The purpose of the annual Honorary Artist-in-Residency (HAR) is for the HAR to help inspire other artists from around the globe to assist UR2.Global in uplifting humanity through annual artist challenges with annual themes that elevate consciousness and unity. With the onslaught of social discord and violence in the world, this year's Artist Challenge theme is titled: "MOVE US" based on the metaphor the arts organization extracted from the title of Yify's instrumental music The Dance. Like a dance, Dr. Amelia Kemp states, “We curtsy and bow to life’s challenges, searching for harmony and peace while pivoting to keep our balance. Sometimes, over-or-under-compensating by forgetting to hold our heads up high as the esteemed sacred sources of energy-in-motion that we are, filled with loving light. As such, we can always choose to 'move' towards a new direction where we see ourselves as choreographers in life’s dance and all of mankind as partners. Then, unity becomes the only thing that will truly 'MOVE US' – hence our theme.” Thus, singer-songwriters are urged to create lyrics for Yify’s music that “move us” – as in: lyrics that move the needle forward for mankind’s evolution.
With a global vision, UR2.Global showcases artists from diverse cultures and ethnicities. “We hope artists take advantage of this opportunity join in solidarity with our Asian sisters and brothers to unite as a global society and end violence as it relates to not only people of color but for all the world's peoples," states Lamarr Kemp, Sr., MBA - Vice President of UR2.Global.
Registration is now open. For Submission Guidelines and deadlines, visit UR2.Global and click the UR2.Global - Yify Zhang Artist Challenge link or email UR2.global@gmail.com.
Contact
UR2.GlobalContact
Lamarr Kemp
850-443-1334
https://www.UR2.Global
Lamarr Kemp
850-443-1334
https://www.UR2.Global
Categories