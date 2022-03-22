Porterville College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It is used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, New York University, Davidson College and St. Joseph’s University.
San Diego, CA, March 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iGrad has partnered with Porterville (Calif.) College to provide a customized, interactive online and mobile financial wellness platform to its more than 3,000 students.
iGrad’s platform at Porterville College includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators.
Porterville College Director of Financial Aid Tiffany Haynes said that the primary goals of using iGrad include increasing graduation rates, decreasing student loan debt and defaults and helping students improve their overall financial health and future.
“Porterville College selected iGrad for the personalized touch given to each student, interactive tools, games, videos, articles and the well-rounded financial literacy education that our students will receive,” Haynes said. “Financial wellness is key to both the current and future success of our students.”
Research shows that financial literacy programs can decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime. With declining enrollment and degree-achievement rates, bolstering student financial literacy is a priority for many colleges and universities. Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has declined 5.1 percent, with “unprecedented” declines among students from low-income or high-poverty high schools, according to a new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that, even pre-pandemic, the degree achievement rate for all students nationally was only about 62 percent.
“Now more than ever, college students are facing tremendous financial challenges impacting enrollment, retention and the level of student loan debt, which is already the second-largest category of debt in the country,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller.
iGrad is currently used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, New York University, Davidson College and St. Joseph’s University.
Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers:
● Tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.
● A student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation.
● Because it adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, it can even provide interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad recently received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
iGrad’s platform at Porterville College includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators.
Porterville College Director of Financial Aid Tiffany Haynes said that the primary goals of using iGrad include increasing graduation rates, decreasing student loan debt and defaults and helping students improve their overall financial health and future.
“Porterville College selected iGrad for the personalized touch given to each student, interactive tools, games, videos, articles and the well-rounded financial literacy education that our students will receive,” Haynes said. “Financial wellness is key to both the current and future success of our students.”
Research shows that financial literacy programs can decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime. With declining enrollment and degree-achievement rates, bolstering student financial literacy is a priority for many colleges and universities. Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has declined 5.1 percent, with “unprecedented” declines among students from low-income or high-poverty high schools, according to a new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that, even pre-pandemic, the degree achievement rate for all students nationally was only about 62 percent.
“Now more than ever, college students are facing tremendous financial challenges impacting enrollment, retention and the level of student loan debt, which is already the second-largest category of debt in the country,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller.
iGrad is currently used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, New York University, Davidson College and St. Joseph’s University.
Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers:
● Tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.
● A student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation.
● Because it adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, it can even provide interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad recently received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
Contact
iGrad / EnrichContact
Jennifer Wezensky
269-274-4071
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
Jennifer Wezensky
269-274-4071
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
Categories