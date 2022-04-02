Dulce Almanzar, MD Joins New York Health
Bay Shore, NY, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce that family medicine physician Dulce Almanzar, MD, has joined its team. She will be practicing at 1377 5th Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Almanzar to the NY Health family,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, DO, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Her experience in family medicine is superior and unmatched. Her addition will complement our expanding primary care division as we continue to provide local care to patients in the Bay Shore community.”
Dr. Almanzar has been practicing for over 30 years. As a family physician, she engages patients and their families to guide them toward optimal health and disease prevention. She is dedicated to helping her patients obtain better outcomes and improve their quality of life.
“I am excited to join NY Health because I always wanted to offer my patients the best possible care and access to the multi-specialty groups to improve communication, patient compliance, and convenience for all my patients,” Dr. Almanzar said.
Dr. Almanzar earned her medical degree from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo. After graduating, she began providing emergency care and preventive medicine in the Dominican Republic. She completed her residency in family practice at South Shore University Hospital, where she acquired valuable experience and learning while serving its underserved community. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Medical Review Officer Association, and American Medical Association. She is fluent in English and Spanish.
“Being a physician is a great privilege,” Dr. Almanzar said. “We are educators and healers.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Almanzar, please call (631) 758-7003.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. As a result, all of our patients become part of the NY Health family, and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal: To deliver the best medical care possible with your well-being in mind.
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
