IN BOLD PRINT. Closes $500K Pre-Seed Funding Round
Chicago, IL, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IN BOLD PRINT., the first product sustainability scoring platform for ecommerce companies, today announced the close of a $500 thousand Pre-Seed financing round from Jimber Capital. The capital will further the development of IN BOLD PRINT.’s platform as it gains traction with early ecommerce partners and prepares for a Seed round by the end of 2022.
When customers shop on an ecommerce site that has partnered with IN BOLD PRINT., they will find a "Planet Impact Scorecard" assigned to the products they are searching for, allowing them to choose products that align with their values and have a positive impact on the world around them. “Greenwashing is becoming more obvious and harder to avoid. It’s equally difficult for customers to validate the sustainability of the products they are searching for as it is for the brands to properly communicate the message. Our goal is to make it easier on both,” says Cierra Valor, co-founder of IN BOLD PRINT. To this effect, IN BOLD PRINT.’s vision is to make living consciously so simple that it becomes an unconscious behavior.
IN BOLD PRINT. was launched in 2021 by co-founders Ashley Pradhan and Cierra Valor. Like many during the early days of the pandemic, Pradhan and Valor spent time looking inward and evaluating their place in the world. They wanted to make a broader impact, but navigating what sustainable living meant was no easy task. Given their background in data and analytics consulting, as well as their experience at successful startups like Amount and Tempus, Pradhan and Valor set out to use data to address the problem.
“We want to drive change, and we want to do it on a broader scale, so we decided to create this intersection of data, ecommerce and sustainability. By empowering brands and retailers with the data they need, and giving consumers the information they want, we can put it all out there, simply - in bold print,” adds Ashley Pradhan, fellow co-founder of IN BOLD PRINT.
At 44 percent, purpose-driven consumers now represent the largest segment of the market. This $150 billion market for consumer spending on sustainable products is growing exponentially, and brands are eager to grab a share of it.
“We chose to invest in IN BOLD PRINT. because we saw an opportunity to be the first movers in what we believe will be a huge space: sustainability solutions that drive consumer behavior,” says Jim Liakos, General Partner at Jimber Capital. “Not only is it a great idea and product, but the leadership team is both extremely passionate and capable of executing on it. This is what impact investing should look like.”
About IN BOLD PRINT.
IN BOLD PRINT. is the first data-powered product sustainability scoring platform. For more information, visit www.thinkinboldprint.com.
