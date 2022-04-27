Westech Industrial Ltd. and SunWize Power Systems Enter Into a Partnership for the Canadian Marketplace
Calgary, Canada, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Westech Industrial Ltd. (Westech) and SunWize Power & Battery LLC are pleased to announce that Westech Industrial is now a proud partner for the Canadian Marketplace on their remote solar and back-up power products. SunWize Power and Battery expands Westech’s portfolio of alternative energy sources for backup power solutions.
SunWize Power Systems have been built using superior craftmanship and attention to detail. The Solar Power Ready Express battery kits have been developed for a wide range of systems to cover most of the standard applications for remote power generation from 65 to 1100 Watts of solar array. SunWize has done projects as large as 50kWs of Solar Power.
To learn more about their new SunWize Remote Solar Battery kits, please visit their website at or call their today at 1-800-912-9262.
About Westech Industrial Inc.
For over fifty-five years Westech Industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations greener, more efficient and a safer place to work. Westech’s expertise and product portfolio includes analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.
For more information, please visit westech-ind.com.
About Power & Battery, LLC.
SunWize Power & Battery manufactures remote power system components and complete integrated turnkey autonomous power systems. All their power systems use batteries to store energy on site. SunWize uses solar power, fuel cells, small wind generators, and reciprocating engine generators to generate power on site. They also provide backup battery systems for electric loads at remote sites with shaky utility grids. SunWize Power systems can be single power source or hybrid systems with multiple sources for reliability at challenging sites. Their systems are built to withstand the demands of the harshest environments including hurricanes, tropical rainforests, snow, corrosive salt air, and temperature extremes ranging from the cold of Antarctica to desert heat.
For more information, please visit sunwize.com.
Contact
Bonnie Cullen
1-800-912-9262
https://westech-ind.com
