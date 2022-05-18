GPU-Accelerated Cloud Provider to Participate at 2022 ACEC Annual Convention
Anaheim, CA, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit’s GPU-Accelerated Managed DaaS Provides a Foundation for Digital Transformation.
IronOrbit, a Gartner recognized turnkey Managed DaaS provider focused on significant GPU-intensive use cases, announces participation at the ACEC Annual Convention & Legislative Summit. This will be a welcomed return to the organization’s in-person national conference in Washington, D.C. from May 22-25.
The annual convention brings together 1,600 attendees from various government agencies and the nation’s top AEC firms. Participants welcome the return of face-to-face networking, including roundtable discussions, workshops on trending industry topics, and citizen lobbying at Capitol Hill. The historic infrastructure funding is slated to fuel explosive growth for the AEC industry in 2022 and beyond.
Cloud computing will be the backbone for digital transformation and firms’ abilities to adapt to technological innovations that increase their agility. IronOrbit will showcase their turnkey Managed DaaS INFINITY Workspaces (GPU-accelerated virtual desktops). Designed from the application backwards, they deliver optimal performance for technical and design professionals that utilize graphics-intensive applications. IronOrbit continues to empower AEC firms with comprehensive solutions that foster scalability and sustainability.
Ayman Ayoub — VP of Sales & Marketing, said, "2022 will be a year of tremendous transformation for the AEC industry. Cloud computing is reshaping the way AEC firms design and build, and it all begins with digital transformation. Advancing digital technology means being more competitive and agile. Our INFINITY Workspaces make real-time collaboration easy and seamless, which improves access and productivity.”
Digital technologies will propel the construction sector (estimated 12% of global gross domestic product) and allow for growth on demand. This shift to cloud-based technologies will increase the industry’s agility and resilience. AEC firms that embrace a cloud-first strategy will continue to succeed and meet the expanding demands of the future.
The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of the nation’s engineering industry. Founded in 1909, ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations representing more than 5,500 engineering firms and 600,000+ engineers, surveyors, architects, and other specialists nationwide. ACEC member firms drive the design of America’s infrastructure and built environment.
IronOrbit is an affiliate member of the California chapter of ACEC. Recent presentations to the AEC include “Virtual Desktops & Other Hybrid Work Solutions” (ACEC/MA) and “Five Ways to Future Proof Your Firm” (2021 National ACEC and 2021’s ACEC IT Forum). Learn more at ironorbit.com.
