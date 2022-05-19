On Mental Health Action Day, a TEDx Talk That Provides a Behavioral Recipe for Burnout Prevention

Dr. Jacqueline Kerr's TEDx talk just went live. In it she talks about burnout being like a Baked Alaska. She then provides CEOs, Managers and families the ingredients for how to prevent burnout. The most important part though is the recipe, the action plan for how take these ingredients and make a behavioral change plan that will help families, society and the economy. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Today is Mental Health Action Day. This talk is the key to action.