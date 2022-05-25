Community Family Life Services Hosting 3-Day Virtual Conference on Serving Moms in Crisis, with a Focus on Criminal Justice

From June 7-9, the Community Family Life Services (CFLS) Speakers Bureau will hold its second national MORE THAN Conference, a survivor-led virtual series on the intersection of domestic violence, race, poverty, the criminal justice system, and motherhood. Attendees can earn up to 13 CEUs approved by the National Association of Social Workers (Approval # 886880865-4332).