Community Family Life Services Hosting 3-Day Virtual Conference on Serving Moms in Crisis, with a Focus on Criminal Justice
From June 7-9, the Community Family Life Services (CFLS) Speakers Bureau will hold its second national MORE THAN Conference, a survivor-led virtual series on the intersection of domestic violence, race, poverty, the criminal justice system, and motherhood. Attendees can earn up to 13 CEUs approved by the National Association of Social Workers (Approval # 886880865-4332).
Washington, DC, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Attend Remotely: From June 7-9, the Community Family Life Services (CFLS) Speakers Bureau will hold its second national MORE THAN Conference, a survivor-led series on the intersection of domestic violence, race, poverty, the criminal justice system, and motherhood.
“For many cities across America, 2021 was a record-breaking year for gun violence, homicides, and domestic violence,” says Katherine Russell, Director of Reentry & Victim Services at CFLS. “What does it look like to be a mother in this era, navigating crises from job loss to housing insecurity, amidst healing from personal trauma?”
MORE THAN Mother: Intersectional Identities of Moms in Crisis will delve into the challenges mothers face in accessing services and stabilizing their families amidst community violence, domestic abuse, incarceration, homelessness, mental illness, and substance use. It will include a lineup of guest speakers including Congresswoman Lauren Underwood; Tracey Helton Mitchell, harm reduction advocate and author of The Big Fix; researchers from the University of Rochester, Vera Institute, Johns Hopkins University, and Temple University; Drs. Gaston & Porter of Health Improvement Center, Inc.; and Vanessa Garrett of Motherhood Beyond Bars. Every panel will include the testimonial and expertise of women with lived experiences.
Joe D’Antonio, the CFLS Speakers Bureau Partnerships Coordinator and a lead organizer who has brought together over a dozen survivors to inform the planning of this conference, states: “MORE THAN Mother is an ode to the power of survivors. Mothers are more than caregivers; we see them become leaders, innovators, healers, protectors, visionaries, and relentless fighters.”
Participants of this virtual three-day conference can earn up to 13 Continuing Education Units (CEUs), approved by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) (Approval # 886880865-4332).
Along with “coffee break” networking opportunities and meditation sessions, this series of panel discussions, hosted via the platform HopIn, MORE THAN Mother will cover a multitude of relevant topics such as:
· American Mom: An Exploration of Motherhood Expectations in Contemporary Culture
· A Motherhood Health Crisis: Unequal Outcomes for Black Mothers & Their Children
· Keep the Kids Safe: Raising Children in the Midst of Community Violence
· Family Fractures: Understanding Domestic Violence through the Lens of Motherhood
· Mothers in Recovery: Working with Parents Navigating Addiction and Mental Illness
· Behind the Glass: Mothering While Incarcerated & What Comes After
· Recentering Survivors: Storytelling as a Trauma Recovery Strategy
· Ethical Considerations of Prison Pregnancies
Tickets will go for $115 if participants are claiming CEUs, or $30 for general community members. CFLS believes that finances should not be a barrier to education; if you are a returning citizen or survivor of domestic violence, please reach out to our organizers for a discount code. Participants are invited to register for the conference at https://www.morethanconference.com/
“For many cities across America, 2021 was a record-breaking year for gun violence, homicides, and domestic violence,” says Katherine Russell, Director of Reentry & Victim Services at CFLS. “What does it look like to be a mother in this era, navigating crises from job loss to housing insecurity, amidst healing from personal trauma?”
MORE THAN Mother: Intersectional Identities of Moms in Crisis will delve into the challenges mothers face in accessing services and stabilizing their families amidst community violence, domestic abuse, incarceration, homelessness, mental illness, and substance use. It will include a lineup of guest speakers including Congresswoman Lauren Underwood; Tracey Helton Mitchell, harm reduction advocate and author of The Big Fix; researchers from the University of Rochester, Vera Institute, Johns Hopkins University, and Temple University; Drs. Gaston & Porter of Health Improvement Center, Inc.; and Vanessa Garrett of Motherhood Beyond Bars. Every panel will include the testimonial and expertise of women with lived experiences.
Joe D’Antonio, the CFLS Speakers Bureau Partnerships Coordinator and a lead organizer who has brought together over a dozen survivors to inform the planning of this conference, states: “MORE THAN Mother is an ode to the power of survivors. Mothers are more than caregivers; we see them become leaders, innovators, healers, protectors, visionaries, and relentless fighters.”
Participants of this virtual three-day conference can earn up to 13 Continuing Education Units (CEUs), approved by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) (Approval # 886880865-4332).
Along with “coffee break” networking opportunities and meditation sessions, this series of panel discussions, hosted via the platform HopIn, MORE THAN Mother will cover a multitude of relevant topics such as:
· American Mom: An Exploration of Motherhood Expectations in Contemporary Culture
· A Motherhood Health Crisis: Unequal Outcomes for Black Mothers & Their Children
· Keep the Kids Safe: Raising Children in the Midst of Community Violence
· Family Fractures: Understanding Domestic Violence through the Lens of Motherhood
· Mothers in Recovery: Working with Parents Navigating Addiction and Mental Illness
· Behind the Glass: Mothering While Incarcerated & What Comes After
· Recentering Survivors: Storytelling as a Trauma Recovery Strategy
· Ethical Considerations of Prison Pregnancies
Tickets will go for $115 if participants are claiming CEUs, or $30 for general community members. CFLS believes that finances should not be a barrier to education; if you are a returning citizen or survivor of domestic violence, please reach out to our organizers for a discount code. Participants are invited to register for the conference at https://www.morethanconference.com/
Contact
Community Family Life ServicesContact
Katherine Russell
716-491-2092
www.morethanconference.com
Katherine Russell
716-491-2092
www.morethanconference.com
Categories