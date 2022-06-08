Last Mile Delivery Platform FetchGoat Selected for Microsoft for Startups Program
Microsoft for Startups accelerates companies by providing founders the technology, guidance, and support from the idea stage to the exit stage.
Fort Worth, TX, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FetchGoat LLC, a Texas-based start-up final-mile delivery management platform today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, FetchGoat will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship, and business support.
As Jeffrey Ma, VP of Microsoft for Startups said, “Simply put, we want to work with the best startups.” The team at Microsoft for Startups is “Looking forward to helping FetchGoat deliver and scale their innovative solution. FetchGoat’s mission to address a desperate need for innovation in one of the fastest-growing segments of the last-mile logistics industry via their platform is truly revolutionary and a great fit for the program.”
FetchGoat solves the biggest issue for companies using multiple couriers: how to manage and monitor all deliveries in real-time through a single dashboard. FetchGoat achieves this by creating a delivery network that connects delivery agents, shippers and consumers on one platform, as well as providing real time Analytics and Auditing capabilities.
“When creative startups work with some of the largest enterprise organizations in the world, innovation scales rapidly,” said FetchGoat CEO, Bill Hale. “This is a monumental day for the team and provides a tremendous opportunity for the company as we launch our platform to transform last-mile logistics.”
FetchGoat utilizes Azure Web Apps, Managed SQL Server instances and a vast variety of other Azure hosted services, from Function Apps, over Power BI, to Virtual Machines, to achieve a high-performing, secure and easily scalable solution. FetchGoat will use Microsoft Azure and Dynamics to reach a wide-scale audience in a short time, with built in redundancy and security.
“One of the more challenging aspects of any tech startup is strategically coordinating the scale of the organization,” said Chris Malin, FetchGoat CTO. “Working closely with Microsoft will help ensure we are utilizing best practices to develop rapidly without incurring technical debt. I have been working within the Microsoft ecosystem for most of my career and look forward to being able to leverage my expertise without the constraints that usually impede rapid scaling.”
About FetchGoat
FetchGoat is a final-mile delivery platform providing real-time visibility for enterprise shippers, complete with an analytics suite that turns delivery data into actionable intelligence. Imagine the ability to see every delivery provider, every scheduled route, stop performance, and actionable analytics in a single dashboard. FetchGoat’s Delivery Management System (DMS) removes the need for expensive 3PL and e-fulfillment intermediaries by connecting shippers of all sizes to their delivery network in an easy-to-use dashboard. To learn more about FetchGoat or to inquire about a quick demo, please visit us at FetchGoat.com
