Skate Buds Fitness Camp Drastically Improves Youth Fitness Levels Through Innovative & Engaging Programming
Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In October 2021, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta contracted the consulting services of Aaron Johnson, a self-proclaimed kids’ fitness guru, to improve their students' results on the National Youth Fitness Assessment. Participants were organized into three groups according to age range: ages 6-9 (Champs), ages 10-12 (Juniors), and ages 13-15 (Teens). The data recorded by The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Fuqua in Atlanta, Georgia are as follows:
- 92% of Champs, 78% of Juniors, and 81% of Teens demonstrated improvement in overall scores by 25% or more upon completion of an 8-week cycle with the Skate Buds Fitness Camp.
- 83% of participants attended 6 or more sessions of the fitness camps.
- 88% of youth demonstrated an increased interest in their diet and snacks consumed.
- 74 of 90 (82%) eligible youth participated in league sports including flag football, basketball, soccer, softball, kickball or volleyball within or outside of the club.
- 89% of youth ages 6-9 (Champs) view exercise as a positive part of their day.
- 81 of 90 (90%) of Champs, Juniors, and Teens engage in sports programs or regular exercise three or more times per week.
- 84% of Champs, Juniors, and Teens were observed by staff participating in stretching and exercising by their participation in daily challenges in regular club programming.
- 81% of Champs, Juniors, and Teens attended a minimum of 80% of fitness clubs and competition activities offered each quarter.
Skate Buds Fitness Camp addresses the growing health and fitness concerns among the nation’s youth. While physical activity plays an essential role in healthy growth and development for children, only 16 of 50 states mandate school-based physical fitness testing. Sub-optimal levels of physical activity in children and adolescents over the last few decades, often accompanied by obesity, have become a worldwide public health issue. For the first time in human history, children are at risk for shorter lifespans than their parents.
https://youtu.be/9Y3n3XHfe-g - Team Skate Buds promotional video
Aaron Johnson
214-580-0571
www.AaronJohnsonFitnessClub.com
