Call for Entries for San Diego’s First Virtual BIPOC History Museum
International call for entries for the first virtual BIPOC history museum located in San Diego, CA.
San Diego, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Our Genetic Legacy (OGL) announces an international call for entries for the first virtual BIPOC history museum located in San Diego, CA.
The competition is open to all but must include a BIPOC youth aged 13 - 24 and a woman, this can be the same person. Design proposals can be developed individually or by teams (4 team members maximum). For complete submission rules and information please visit, www.OurGeneticLegacy.org/virtual-museum. The Grand prize is $10,000. Accepting submissions June 15, 2022 - November 1, 2022.
We The People Museum is a virtual Metasphere located in San Diego, CA. This space will set the standard for creating spaces honoring Black, Indigenous, and People of Color voices and stories beyond enslavement and trauma. The center represents a realistic interpretation of a futuristic ideal: a world that celebrates BIPOC in US history. The museum will use augmented reality to simulate the experience of going to a museum for visitors.
Exhibits for the museum will be created by OGL’s DRONe Project, Descendants Recovering Our Names, A workforce training program for BIPOC young women ages 16 - 18 living in San Diego. Participants will spend 1 year conducting digital historical preservation work featuring Julian Pioneer Cemetery and Harrison Serenity Ranch using LiDAR enhanced drones.
Among its many highlights, the center will host virtual events and include a gift shop of specially curated merchandise from BIPOC-owned manufacturers and retailers. Similar to a physical museum, donors will have a number of opportunities to expand their familial legacies via naming opportunities and inclusion in the Tradition Bearer And History Area of the center. The museum will debut July 2023.
This museum solidifies San Diego’s status as an innovation leader in creating public spaces that celebrate culture and heritage.
Jury selection is ongoing, current members are:
Melike Altınışık, Founder of Melike Altınışık Architects-MAA Melike is an award winning architect, designer and educator, is dedicated to develop an innovative and visionary projects towards architecture, urbanism and design. She leads her international architecture practice Melike Altınışık Architects- MAA with offices based in Istanbul, Turkey and in Seoul, South Korea.
Shellie Baxter, Founder and CEO, Our Genetic Legacy. Shellie is the visionary behind Our Genetic Legacy. Her interdisciplinary approach to recovering BIPOC history has made her a leader in the field of digital historic preservation.
Kisha Patterson, Founder Kisha Patterson Architect. Kisha specializes in the adaptive reuse of historic buildings. She is passionate about revitalizing cities as means of promoting economic development, environmental responsibility, social justice, and sustainable growth while retaining cultural and architectural heritage.
Jennifer Swedell, Associate Principal and Senior Laboratory Planner, CO Architects and Secretary, SDNOMA. For almost two decades Jennifer has worked with university, college, private industry, and government clients to create innovative laboratory environments. She serves as Secretary of the local chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).
About Our Genetic Legacy: A Black woman founded and led grassroots 501(c)(3) focused on changing the way BIPOC history is told. OGL creates pathways and opportunities for BIPOC youth to become engaged in the preservation and presentation of BIPOC history.
For additional information including jury panel and partnership opportunities, contact Shellie Baxter, shellie@ourgeneticlegacy.org or 619.889.4263.
The competition is open to all but must include a BIPOC youth aged 13 - 24 and a woman, this can be the same person. Design proposals can be developed individually or by teams (4 team members maximum). For complete submission rules and information please visit, www.OurGeneticLegacy.org/virtual-museum. The Grand prize is $10,000. Accepting submissions June 15, 2022 - November 1, 2022.
We The People Museum is a virtual Metasphere located in San Diego, CA. This space will set the standard for creating spaces honoring Black, Indigenous, and People of Color voices and stories beyond enslavement and trauma. The center represents a realistic interpretation of a futuristic ideal: a world that celebrates BIPOC in US history. The museum will use augmented reality to simulate the experience of going to a museum for visitors.
Exhibits for the museum will be created by OGL’s DRONe Project, Descendants Recovering Our Names, A workforce training program for BIPOC young women ages 16 - 18 living in San Diego. Participants will spend 1 year conducting digital historical preservation work featuring Julian Pioneer Cemetery and Harrison Serenity Ranch using LiDAR enhanced drones.
Among its many highlights, the center will host virtual events and include a gift shop of specially curated merchandise from BIPOC-owned manufacturers and retailers. Similar to a physical museum, donors will have a number of opportunities to expand their familial legacies via naming opportunities and inclusion in the Tradition Bearer And History Area of the center. The museum will debut July 2023.
This museum solidifies San Diego’s status as an innovation leader in creating public spaces that celebrate culture and heritage.
Jury selection is ongoing, current members are:
Melike Altınışık, Founder of Melike Altınışık Architects-MAA Melike is an award winning architect, designer and educator, is dedicated to develop an innovative and visionary projects towards architecture, urbanism and design. She leads her international architecture practice Melike Altınışık Architects- MAA with offices based in Istanbul, Turkey and in Seoul, South Korea.
Shellie Baxter, Founder and CEO, Our Genetic Legacy. Shellie is the visionary behind Our Genetic Legacy. Her interdisciplinary approach to recovering BIPOC history has made her a leader in the field of digital historic preservation.
Kisha Patterson, Founder Kisha Patterson Architect. Kisha specializes in the adaptive reuse of historic buildings. She is passionate about revitalizing cities as means of promoting economic development, environmental responsibility, social justice, and sustainable growth while retaining cultural and architectural heritage.
Jennifer Swedell, Associate Principal and Senior Laboratory Planner, CO Architects and Secretary, SDNOMA. For almost two decades Jennifer has worked with university, college, private industry, and government clients to create innovative laboratory environments. She serves as Secretary of the local chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).
About Our Genetic Legacy: A Black woman founded and led grassroots 501(c)(3) focused on changing the way BIPOC history is told. OGL creates pathways and opportunities for BIPOC youth to become engaged in the preservation and presentation of BIPOC history.
For additional information including jury panel and partnership opportunities, contact Shellie Baxter, shellie@ourgeneticlegacy.org or 619.889.4263.
Contact
Our Genetic Legacy Inc.Contact
Shellie Baxter
619-889-4263
https://www.ourgeneticlegacy.org/
Shellie Baxter
619-889-4263
https://www.ourgeneticlegacy.org/
Categories