Foundation Supporting Indigenous Students to Return a Half-Million Dollars to a Catholic Organization
Kamloops, Canada, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Verna J. Kirkness Education Foundation Board Chair, Tony Williams, plans to announce the Board’s decision to return the $500,000 endowment to the Sisters of Saint Anne and terminate the 4.5-year-long relationship.
In his announcement, Tony Williams will explain his Board’s decision to sever the relationship between the Foundation and the Sisters of Saint Anne.
This important Media Announcement will take place on the following date and time:
Location: Kamloops Indian Residential School (beside the memorial)
Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 am PDT
About The Verna J. Kirkness Education Foundation
The Verna J. Kirkness Education Foundation Program addresses the under-representation of First Nations, Métis and Inuit students at Canadian universities. One of the factors contributing to this issue is the lack of academic role models for Indigenous students.
Our Foundation works to address this issue by offering scholarships to Indigenous students in high school to spend a week at a Canadian university interacting and learning with professors and their teams.
During their week on campus, students have the opportunity to meet role models, learn about the support systems available to them on campus, and experience the excitement of doing research in a lab. The program develops motivated role models who foster the importance of graduating from high school and obtaining a postsecondary education.
Media Contact Information
Tony C. L. Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors: tony.williams@vjkf.org
DeDe DeRose, Board Secretary and Communications Committee Chair: dede@vjkf.org
Website: https://vernajkirkness.org/
