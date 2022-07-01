U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Partners with iGrad to Offer Financial Wellness Education to More than 10,000 Veterans
San Diego, CA, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has partnered with San Diego-based financial literacy education company iGrad to provide the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 10,000 service members, military spouses and veterans through the foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program.
The Enrich Hiring Our Heroes platform features the Your Money Personality financial behavior assessment, which analyzes each user’s financial “personality.” The platform also provides:
● Financial education courses with personalized action plans on topics including budgeting, mortgages, healthcare, college savings, student loan repayment, banking, credit, financial planning and more
● Retirement and home affordability analyzers
● A suite of student loan and higher education tools
● Personal finance calculators and a real-time budget tool
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, featuring multiple dynamic tools and courses to deliver a highly personalized and interactive learning experience.
Nearly nine in 10 active service members and 84 percent of spouses or partners have worries about personal finances, according to a 2019 report by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling(1). A study from the Pew Research Center(2) found that more than 30 percent of military veterans struggle to pay their bills. And a 2020 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau(3) indicated that recent veterans are 10 times more likely to have delinquencies or credit defaults than they were before they left the service.
“Free financial wellness education is just as important as resume writing and networking when we talk about a holistic approach to economic opportunity connections for America’s veterans and military families,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Recent data shows that as Enrich participants improved financial understanding, their stress levels dropped. The Enrich platform prompts users to update their stress score regularly to gauge the correlation between improved financial wellness and stress levels.
Additional Enrich data found positive behavior changes as a result of program participation, including:
● 27 percent increase in users with emergency savings funds covering three to six months of expenses;
● 28 percent increase in users that pay their credit cards in full every month;
● 32 percent increase in users getting on track with their financial goals; and
● 15 percent increase in users contributing to their retirement plan.
“Because Enrich is personalized for each user, it helps people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Todd Woodlee. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation knows the importance of behavior-changing financial wellness education and we are thrilled to offer Enrich to service members, veterans and military spouses.”
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more 2.7 million students at 650 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad recently received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org.
About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF)
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness by addressing developments that affect our nation, our economy, and the global business environment.
About Hiring Our Heroes
Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) is a 501(c)3 organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The non-profit launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, HOH has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through its comprehensive training and hiring events, fellowship programs, and online tools. HOH programs and services are available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and on military installations around the world. For more information on programming and initiatives: HiringOurHeroes.org; @HiringOurHeroes on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.
1 - https://www.nfcc.org/resources/client-impact-and-research/2019-military-financial-readiness-survey/
2 - https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2019/09/10/readjusting-to-civilian-life/
3 - https://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_debt-and-delinquency-after-military-service_report_2020-11.pdf
Contact
