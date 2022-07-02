Frederick Commercial Real Estate Co. Makes Their Social Media Debut
VCRE launches their Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.
Frederick, MD, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Verita Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) joins the digital world July 1, with the launch of their social media campaign. VCRE, a well decorated and impactful member of the Frederick county area, is undergoing an online revamp to better equip their audience with resources to assist through the buying and selling process. The social media launch is designed to maximize online value, streamline information, expand the audience and increase community awareness.
A full transformation of the VCRE online presence boasts an increase in interactive content, achievements, full listings of for sale/lease properties available across multiple platforms, as well as quick access to key information, and tenant portals. Listings include multi-family, investment, retail, multi-use, office, industrial, farm, agricultural, commercial, land, special purpose, warehouse, and portfolio properties.
By targeting more interactive content VCRE hopes to engage not only the Frederick county area but with those interested in moving to the area. Beaconing conversations on Facebook and LinkedIn regarding the community developments have allowed VCRE the opportunity to engage with clients before and after the buy/sale to better service them. Optimized use of hashtags, and links have made Frederick’s leading real estate company and all that the area has to offer more accessible.
VCRE cares about the community and has committed to making donations in honor of their clients to the Frederick Rotary Club’s Legacy Fund; an organization that provides grants to local non profit organizations for years to come. The company was founded by owner and broker Tony “C” Checchia and is located at 50 Citizens Way, Suite 203, Frederick, MD. To keep up with VCRE on socials like VCRE.Co on Facebook, @VCRE_Co on Instagram and follow VCRE.Co on LinkedIn. For information and listings, visit www.vcre.co or call (240)367-9600.
To learn more about VCRE’s social media launch, and press contact public relations specialist Teresa Kona konapr@gmail.com. For more information about VCRE, contact Maria Boffman at Maria@VCRE.co.
Teresa Kona
202-607-8126
https://veritarealestate.com/
