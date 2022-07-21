Your New Life Ministries is Proud to Announce That Their Very Own Sandra Lott, Has a Book Being Featured in a Movie for PureFlix Entertainment
Author Sandra Lott of Your New Life Ministries is having her book, Deep Waters Within featured in a new movie produced by PureFlix Entertainment. The movie is called, "Santa's Second Wife." It is due to be released just in time for Christmas!
Georgetown, TX, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A PureFlix movie titled, "Santa's Second Wife," to be released just before Christmas will have one of author Sandra Lott's books featured in it. The book is called, Deep Waters Within. The book is a modern-day Jonah story with a touch of romance added to it.
Sandra survived years of emotional and physical abuse along with the tragedy of losing her sixteen year old son. Living through those years instilled in her a great sense of worthlessness and fear. It was a fear that everyone was out to hurt her and happiness was not in the picture for her. God found her, saved her and healed her heart. Through the grace and love of God, He has healed her heart and gave her passion to help everyone discover their identity and value in Jesus Christ. Her faith and her love for God inspires her to write and to pass on everything thing she learns to others through her books and through speaking engagements. She lives to share the voice that God gave back to her that the enemy tried to steal. Her testimony moves every audience.
Sandra has authored over 30 books to date, 2 of which are in the final stages of production. She writes Adult Fiction, Non-Fiction, Devotionals, Bible Studies and Children’s books. Some of her titles are Jeremy’s Journey: From a Prison Cell to a Healed Heart, Ride the Wind, God’s Love, An Eagle’s Flight, You’ve Got This, Hannah: From Barren to Blossom, Abide in Me, Step by Step into a Deeper Walk in Christ and more. She has a Tim and Gerald Ray Children’s book series in which the boys go on an adventure and find answers to questions about God.
She has been a guest on several radio and podcast shows like Kim Kennedy from Fox Radio, the Bill Martinez Radio Show and Charisma Magazine.
Sandra Lott is a Christian Author and Public Speaker, and Podcast show host of You Got This! She is also a Licensed Minister and Certified Mental Health Coach. She uses her skills to witness in Women’s Homeless Outreach programs and to disadvantaged girls. She, along with her husband run their own business, Your New Life Ministries. They travel around the country to different church events as well as prisons sharing the Word of God. Sandra uses her own personal experiences to witness and inspire everyone to draw closer to the Lord.
To contact her, visit their website at: www.yournewlifeministries.org
Or you can email her direct at: info@yournewlifeministries.org
