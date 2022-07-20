Nick Giampaolo Appointed Senior Vice President of Operations for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announces the appointment of Nick Giampaolo to Senior Vice President of Operations. Giampaolo will oversee expansion efforts in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
https://nycancer.com/news/nick-giampaolo-appointed-senior-vice-president-of-operations-for-new-york-cancer-and-blood-specialists/
"Nick leads our Ops team with heart," said CEO Dr. Jeff Vacirca. "He and his team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our patients, partners, and employees."
Giampaolo has worked for NYCBS since 2017 and has held many positions, eventually working his way up to this exciting new role with hard work and dedication.
“It’s an honor to be part of the team at NYCBS,” Giampaolo said. “I look forward to continuing NYCBS’ impressive growth trajectory over the past several years, and to bringing comprehensive cancer care to more communities.”
Giampaolo graduated from the State University of New York College at Oswego with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
https://nycancer.com/news/nick-giampaolo-appointed-senior-vice-president-of-operations-for-new-york-cancer-and-blood-specialists/
"Nick leads our Ops team with heart," said CEO Dr. Jeff Vacirca. "He and his team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our patients, partners, and employees."
Giampaolo has worked for NYCBS since 2017 and has held many positions, eventually working his way up to this exciting new role with hard work and dedication.
“It’s an honor to be part of the team at NYCBS,” Giampaolo said. “I look forward to continuing NYCBS’ impressive growth trajectory over the past several years, and to bringing comprehensive cancer care to more communities.”
Giampaolo graduated from the State University of New York College at Oswego with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Communications Manager
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Communications Manager
631-574-8360
Categories