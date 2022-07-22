NY Health Appoints Vice President of Primary Care
Ridge, NY, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) appoints Regina Primm as its Vice President of Primary Care. Primm has proven to be a prominent leader with more than a decade of experience working in healthcare.
https://nyhealth.com/admin/regina-primm/
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead NY Health’s primary care division, building on the expanding services we offer and to reach individuals and communities that need high-quality medical care,” Primm said.
Primm oversees the operations of all Primary Care offices throughout the NY Health network, providing leadership, and training in organizational efforts. She also represents the organization in providing consultation services to external clients.
Primm graduated with a dual bachelor’s degree in Biology and Psychology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute before completing an internship for Pfizer Inc.'s Operations Department. She graduated from SUNY Stony Brook with a Master of Science degree in Health Policy and Management. Additionally, Primm completed the Health Care Management Certificate from St. Joseph’s University,
“Regina continues to be a valued executive working diligently to expand and enhance our primary care division,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, Executive Director of NY Health. “Her passion for patient-centered care continues NY Health’s mission of delivering seamless, efficient, and cost-effective care to every community while contributing directly to our single goal: the outcomes that matter most to the patient.”
About NY Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
