Meridian Diagnostics Helps Your Practice Make Better Healthcare Decisions

Meridian Diagnostics is a clinical diagnostic reference laboratory based in Colorado and offers services to clinics, laboratories, employers and healthcare practices nationwide. Their aim is to assist healthcare providers with making informed decisions for their patients. Meridian realizes you have many options for laboratory services, but their 18-24 hour turn-around-time on all results from UTI, toxicology, blood, and various respiratory pathogens makes them the lab of choice for providers.