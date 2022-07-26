Meridian Diagnostics Helps Your Practice Make Better Healthcare Decisions
Meridian Diagnostics is a clinical diagnostic reference laboratory based in Colorado and offers services to clinics, laboratories, employers and healthcare practices nationwide. Their aim is to assist healthcare providers with making informed decisions for their patients. Meridian realizes you have many options for laboratory services, but their 18-24 hour turn-around-time on all results from UTI, toxicology, blood, and various respiratory pathogens makes them the lab of choice for providers.
Colorado Springs, CO, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When connecting with anyone from the Meridian Diagnostics team, the first thing you'll notice is that the company strives to help medical professionals make better healthcare decisions through functionable, accurate, seamless, and timely diagnostic testing.
Meridian Diagnostics, with headquarters in Colorado Springs, CO, recognizes its role within the evolving healthcare space. This includes servicing the testing needs in areas such the drug abuse epidemic, respiratory/urinary pathogens, chemistry and immunoassay testing, while keeping up to speed on the latest pandemics that faces the world. The internal leadership personnel at the laboratory assists healthcare providers with making important decisions regarding the treatment and wellness of their patients.
When working with a laboratory of Meridian's standards, clients can rely on the professionalism and quality of service that is Meridian Diagnostics. The laboratory provides services to physician offices, substance abuse clinics, mental health facilities, rehabilitation programs, long-term care facilities, and more. Their goal is to offer the provider tools for improving patient care by providing clear and concise reports with timely results that put healthcare in the forefront of all company objectives.
At the start of the 2nd quarter of 2022, the COLA accredited laboratory launched its restructuring efforts, that through the leadership of their Chief Executive Officer, Rhyan Walcott, and other experienced industry leaders. This helped bring the company to new levels from both operational and revenue growth standpoints. Aside from a growing client base in the Southeastern & Mid-West USA, the company is capitalizing on new opportunities nationwide, with business evolving in states like New Jersey, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.
Meridian's main focus is the quality of their service lead by a dedicated team of client relationship specialists. This team of specialists helps see that clients' needs are adhered to in a timely manner from the qualification and onboarding processes all the way to results and reporting. Meridian's diagnostic tests are supported through rigorous validation standards, their staff is talented and resourceful, their reports are issued within 18-24 hours of sample receipt, and the Meridian Diagnostic's team of experts are readily available for report interpretation or consultation.
Some of the highly demanded services offered at the lab include:
- Toxicology – Customizable toxicology panels utilizing LC-MS/MS, for analytical quantification.
- UTI w/ Antibiotic Resistance – Molecular microbiology identifies microorganisms including bacteria, fungi and viruses through DNA detection.
- Blood Panels – Their ASCP-certified technicians provide reliable and consistent test analyses for healthcare clinics and hospitals with a specialized focus in chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, health and wellness.
- COVID – Meridian Diagnostics provides respiratory pathogen panels testing, COVID-19 testing utilizing the organization’s QuantStudio Real Time PCR & Solana Instruments.
- PGx – Pharmacogenetics is the relationship between a patient’s unique genetic makeup and their response to certain medications/prescribed drugs. Meridian looks at the drug-to-drug and drug-to-gene interactions in these specimens.
- Urinalysis – Accurate results on commonly needed results utilizing urine samples.
The company also has plans to launch their Monkeypox (MPx) testing in response to the nation's growing concerns of it developing into the latest pandemic.
Meridian Diagnostics stands by their results because the lab understands that healthcare providers depend on them and how critical and unique each patient scenario may be.
For more information on Meridian Diagnostics, please visit www.meridiandiaglabs.com or email all inquiries to info@meridiandiaglabs.com.
Contact
Rhyan Walcott
305-846-6398
meridiandiaglabs.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/84506887
