CannaMom & Entrepreneur, Ava Tyler, Releases 3rd Cannabis Cookbook, "Trippy Eats: A Cannabis & Psilocybin Cookbook"

Los Angeles, CA, August 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Ava Tyler, cannamom & entrepreneur, released her 3rd cookbook, "Trippy Eats: A Cannabis & Psilocybin Cookbook," on Oct. 17, 2021, published by Stoner Strategies. Ava Tyler is a cannamom and entrepreneur who is known as one of LA’s most innovative new writers.This cookbook showcases her love for science and lets her put to good use all of those science credits she earned in her college days in a tasty way. Her life long love for food, her use of cooking as a means to get through the hard times and as a way to live in the moment through her senses that also keeps her grounded and able to focus on homeschooling her two boys as a single mom in Los Angeles, California trying to break all of her generational curses.The book includes:The Science Behind CannabisThe Science Behind PsilocybinExplains how to safely use these forbidden ingredientsWhat to do if you get too highFull-color photosOver 50 recipes like rose & pistachio cheesecake, lobster ravioli, and cosmo brownies.“This cookbook is a reflection of my life's little horrors being healed through the safe and mindful use of cannabis & psilocybin.” - Ava TylerAva’s fans & colleagues are already sharing 5-star rave reviews of the cookbook.“Well written, insightful and many mouth-watering pictures!”“The best edibles cookbook I have ever read! You won’t be disappointed!I bought thé Kindle version and came back to buy the hardcover.”“If you like cooking with cannabis or mushrooms you'll love this book. Or even if you're just curious about it!”Readers can purchase her book directly from Amazon. For images, please go to stonerstrategies.com/mediakit