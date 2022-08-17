CannaMom & Entrepreneur, Ava Tyler, Releases 3rd Cannabis Cookbook, "Trippy Eats: A Cannabis & Psilocybin Cookbook"
Ava Tyler, entrepreneur & cannamom, will not only entice your taste buds but will also expand your mind with her third cookbook that makes shrooms taste good.
Los Angeles, CA, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ava Tyler, cannamom & entrepreneur, released her 3rd cookbook, "Trippy Eats: A Cannabis & Psilocybin Cookbook," on Oct. 17, 2021, published by Stoner Strategies. Ava Tyler is a cannamom and entrepreneur who is known as one of LA’s most innovative new writers.
This cookbook showcases her love for science and lets her put to good use all of those science credits she earned in her college days in a tasty way. Her life long love for food, her use of cooking as a means to get through the hard times and as a way to live in the moment through her senses that also keeps her grounded and able to focus on homeschooling her two boys as a single mom in Los Angeles, California trying to break all of her generational curses.
The book includes:
The Science Behind Cannabis
The Science Behind Psilocybin
Explains how to safely use these forbidden ingredients
What to do if you get too high
Full-color photos
Over 50 recipes like rose & pistachio cheesecake, lobster ravioli, and cosmo brownies.
“This cookbook is a reflection of my life's little horrors being healed through the safe and mindful use of cannabis & psilocybin.” - Ava Tyler
Ava’s fans & colleagues are already sharing 5-star rave reviews of the cookbook.
“Well written, insightful and many mouth-watering pictures!”
“The best edibles cookbook I have ever read! You won’t be disappointed!
I bought thé Kindle version and came back to buy the hardcover.”
“If you like cooking with cannabis or mushrooms you'll love this book. Or even if you're just curious about it!”
Readers can purchase her book directly from Amazon. For images, please go to stonerstrategies.com/mediakit
www.StonerStrategies.com
Contact
Ashley Lowe
818-798-4277
http://www.avgbusinessservices.com
