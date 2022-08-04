SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for the Duckhorn Portfolio’s Migration Winery - Napa Winery Increases Solar Production and Leads on Sustainability
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 400 kW solar electric power installation at The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Migration Winery at 1451 Stanly Lane in the beautiful Carneros region of Napa Valley. This large solar power system demonstrates Duckhorn’s commitment to the environmental sustainability of its operations, benefitting their surrounding communities and their bottom line.
Novato, CA, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The winery was purchased with an existing, aging solar system. Aiming to improve sustainability of the facility and increase the efficiency and production of the solar, the old panels were removed and replaced with state-of-the-art high-efficiency solar PV panels for increased offset of their energy usage. An innovative "critter guard" was also installed around the entire solar array to prevent birds and animals from nesting under the solar panels in this beautiful riverside facility.
The SolarCraft PV system is projected to produce 612,630 kWh annually, providing approximately 75% of Migration’s electricity needs for the winery’s 60,000-square-foot building. Through Net Energy Metering, or NEM, the winery is able to sell excess solar power back to the utility, granting them additional income and reducing the strain on the local power grid. With a 25-year performance warranty on the major system components, this system will be saving Migration hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating costs for decades to come.
The annual clean energy production will offset 434 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by over 1 million miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 514 acres of trees. Over the life of the system, over 3.2 million gallons of water use will be avoided that would otherwise be used for fossil fuel energy production.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About Migration
Since its founding in 2001, Migration has been dedicated to exploring Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from California’s finest cool-climate appellations, most notably the legendary Sonoma Coast. Today, guided by Winemaker Dana Epperson, Migration works with some of the most acclaimed growers in California to produce a small portfolio of sought-after Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, including its flagship Sonoma Coast wines, and coveted vineyard-designates. In recent years, the Migration portfolio has expanded to other cool-climate varietals, including Grüner Veltliner, Syrah and sparkling wines—all made in a refined and compelling style that balances vibrancy and finesse, with vineyard-driven complexity. To learn more about Migration, visit www.migrationwines.com.
The SolarCraft PV system is projected to produce 612,630 kWh annually, providing approximately 75% of Migration’s electricity needs for the winery’s 60,000-square-foot building. Through Net Energy Metering, or NEM, the winery is able to sell excess solar power back to the utility, granting them additional income and reducing the strain on the local power grid. With a 25-year performance warranty on the major system components, this system will be saving Migration hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating costs for decades to come.
The annual clean energy production will offset 434 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by over 1 million miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 514 acres of trees. Over the life of the system, over 3.2 million gallons of water use will be avoided that would otherwise be used for fossil fuel energy production.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About Migration
Since its founding in 2001, Migration has been dedicated to exploring Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from California’s finest cool-climate appellations, most notably the legendary Sonoma Coast. Today, guided by Winemaker Dana Epperson, Migration works with some of the most acclaimed growers in California to produce a small portfolio of sought-after Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, including its flagship Sonoma Coast wines, and coveted vineyard-designates. In recent years, the Migration portfolio has expanded to other cool-climate varietals, including Grüner Veltliner, Syrah and sparkling wines—all made in a refined and compelling style that balances vibrancy and finesse, with vineyard-driven complexity. To learn more about Migration, visit www.migrationwines.com.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Categories