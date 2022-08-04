SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for the Duckhorn Portfolio’s Migration Winery - Napa Winery Increases Solar Production and Leads on Sustainability

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 400 kW solar electric power installation at The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Migration Winery at 1451 Stanly Lane in the beautiful Carneros region of Napa Valley. This large solar power system demonstrates Duckhorn’s commitment to the environmental sustainability of its operations, benefitting their surrounding communities and their bottom line.