Tim Wintz and Jarett Greenside Promoted to Senior Vice Presidents of Radiology for NY Imaging Specialists
NY Imaging Specialists announced today the appointments of Tim Wintz and Jarett Greenside to Senior Vice Presidents of Radiology.
Port Jefferson, NY, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NY Imaging Specialists announced today the appointments of Tim Wintz and Jarett Greenside to Senior Vice Presidents of Radiology. Wintz and Greenside will oversee the NY Imaging service line, which extends from the east end of Long Island to the five boroughs of New York City. Wintz and Greenside will continue to uphold the standard of excellence in imaging, ensuring patients have the best possible performance outcomes at each imaging center.
“We are excited to provide support to our patients, staff, and referring physicians,” Wintz said. “Our vision is to make NY Imaging Specialists the standard for imaging.”
Wintz has been with NY Imaging Specialists since July 2019, previously serving as Director of MRI. Wintz has over 13 years of clinical and operational radiology experience. He graduated from Peconic Bay School of Radiologic Technology.
Greenside continued, “Our new roles allow us to support patients and team members at each location with a higher level of detail to deliver the highest quality of patient-centered care.” Jarett Greenside has been with NYCBS since April 2020, previously serving as Director of CT and IR.
Greenside has over 12 years of clinical and operational experience. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from SUNY Oswego, graduated from Mercy Medical Center School of Radiography, completed an Advanced Certificate in Healthcare Management, and earned a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Stony Brook University.
“Tim and Jarett are both strong character individuals and take the incredible initiative to work meticulously to ensure that our patients have the best experience while at our imaging centers,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “They have truly demonstrated their leadership qualities.”
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
https://nyimaging.com/
