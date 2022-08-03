NY Health Welcomes Urologist Raymond Khargi, MD
New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified urologist Raymond Khargi, MD.
Brooklyn, NY, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified urologist Raymond Khargi, MD. He is practicing at 86 St Felix St., Brooklyn, NY 11217.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khargi to NY Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA Executive Director of NY Health. “Urology plays an important role in complete health, and we know he will be an essential addition to our multidisciplinary team of specialists in Brooklyn.”
Dr. Khargi is a skilled and compassionate urologist trained in all aspects of urology with a sub-specialty focus in endourology (minimally invasive surgery, complex stone disease, and benign prostatic hyperplasia).
Dr. Khargi was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He attended St. John’s University for undergraduate studies, graduating with honors of Magna Cum Laude. Dr. Khargi obtained his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., where he excelled as a mentor, leader, and humanitarian. He was honored and inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Upon graduating from medical school, he returned to his hometown of Brooklyn to complete rigorous training in urology residency at the SUNY Downstate Health Science urology residency program. Dr. Khargi proved to be a clinical leader and continued to mentor medical students and residents. He was recognized and inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
“The factors that drove my urologic career include the revolutionary technology advancements and the ability to offer treatments that relieve patients of their urologic ailments and improve their quality of life,” Dr. Khargi said. "I am fortunate to be a part of this generation of surgeons that have the opportunity to practice urology at the crossroads of technology and healthcare delivery intersect.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Khargi, please call (718) 250-6880. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
