Hot Tubs Dealer Near Arnold MO, Baker Pool, Publishes How to Get Healthy with Hot Tub Massage
Arnold, MO, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a hot tub and spa store offering Hot Spring Spas to the greater St. Louis area, shares 3 Ways Get Healthy with Regular Hot Tub Massage.
"Massage therapy is extremely beneficial for keeping the body and mind healthy, easing stress, soothing aches and pains, and promoting a healthy circulatory system," said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Chronic pain often makes movement uncomfortable. Here's how easy it is to get healthy with regular hot tub massage.
Hydrotherapy is Easy on the Joints - The beauty of hot tub massage is that it's delivered through water. Water is naturally buoyant, which supports and cushions the body, so people can easily relax. For those with arthritis or joint pain, a supportive environment makes it easy to enjoy the full benefits of personal massage in comfort. Without the full pressure of body weight or strain, the effects of massage are even better, so you get the most out of the experience.
Promote Healthy Circulation - Heart health is critical for ensuring the body gets the proper amount of nutrients and minerals, and a strong circulatory system is critical as we age. Hydromassage on a regular basis is a sensible way to keep the heart and circulatory system in good shape. Increased heat triggers blood vessels to dilate, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to flow freely. A daily soak in the spa with massaging jets feels terrific and promotes healthy circulation too!
Ease Muscle Pain Naturally - Professional athletes understand the power of a great massage. When aches, pains, or muscle fatigue occur, a few minutes in the backyard spa is the solution. Safe, all-natural, and convenient, massaging jets deliver powerful streams of heated water at all points on the body for immediate relief. As part of a daily routine, hydromassage can increase flexibility and range of motion and keep muscles and joints limber and loose.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry's favorite models available, we're sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We're continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
