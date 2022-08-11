IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California

Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots.