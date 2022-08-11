IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California
Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots.
Oakland, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Back in 2006, IDIL VICE was one of the first clothing lines to set up an online e-commerce site (www.idilvice.com). There were only a handful of fashion companies selling exclusively through this channel. Today, every single clothing brand not only has an internet presence, but an outlet, even high-end designer houses. Always a pioneer, IDIL VICE in a similar unique move, now adds brick and mortar in-store retail to showcase her made in the U.S.A. women's clothing collections. The pandemic has up-ended a lot of retail businesses, but as the designer tells it, Idil sees a newfound need to be in direct contact with clients in the clothing business, instead of relying on e-commerce alone. The relaxed rules to keep COVID in check, have contributed to a revival of in-store shopping and it is once again considered, if not essential, an advantage to be able to touch garments to test for quality and construction and to try them on.
The IDIL VICE shop is a sprawling example of modern interior design combined with some traditional touches to complement the historic Tudor house style, which is common in this part of the Oakland Hills and it houses not only the boutique, but also the designers atelier, where she makes clothing samples and offers complimentary style and fitting advice to clients.
The boutiques inventory is carefully chosen to represent the most up to date designs of the moment, so be ready to find some inspiration to dress for the future. As always, Idil has retained her whimsical and rebellious approach in women's fashion design and accessories and wants her clients to feel at ease with comfortable cuts and materials but give them some unique details to stand out with. With the addition of the IDIL VICE boutique, Oakland is now definitely on the map for top US designer fashion.
Amongst the offerings, you will find fine art, dynamic portrait and celebrity photography by Oakland Native photographer Carl Posey (www.carlposey.com), who is part owner of the establishment. The work is proudly displayed on the stores' high ceilings and ready to be snatched up (at direct-to-consumer pricing without the added gallery fees) and hung at clients’ houses. Of course, it’s not the first time the husband and wife team have worked together since they met in New York City in 1998, and you will find more of their exclusive collaborations in-store, such as The Fugees collection, which consists of Carl’s iconic image (taken in NYC in 1994) of the band members on streetwear tops and knickers.
Idil also puts a spin on some clothing designs relating directly to the stores location: Glenview, Oakland Hills, Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area, California; all featured on sporty unisex sweatshirts, hoodies and Pom-Pom shirts.
IDIL VICE is located at:
4193 Park Boulevard
Oaklands, CA 94602
Phone (510) 882-4590
Hours of Operation:
Thursday-Saturday
11AM-6PM
Sunday
12PM-5PM
Contact
Idil Doguoglu
510-882-4590
www.idilvice.com
