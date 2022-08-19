Hadronic Technologies Notes Importance for Environment of 1935 Argument by A. Einstein, B. Podolsky & N. Rosen That "Quantum Mechanics is Not a Complete Theory"

Professor Ruggero Santilli says that new books recently released and the growing importance of a conference in physics and mathematics point to the insufficiency of quantum mechanics for the achievement of new, clean nuclear energies and to the relevance of the EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics to the solution of our increasingly alarming environmental problems.