Hadronic Technologies Notes Importance for Environment of 1935 Argument by A. Einstein, B. Podolsky & N. Rosen That "Quantum Mechanics is Not a Complete Theory"
Professor Ruggero Santilli says that new books recently released and the growing importance of a conference in physics and mathematics point to the insufficiency of quantum mechanics for the achievement of new, clean nuclear energies and to the relevance of the EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics to the solution of our increasingly alarming environmental problems.
Palm Harbor, FL, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In September 1977, the Italian-American scientist, Sir Prof. R. M. Santilli, then at Harvard University under DOE support, searched for possible new, clean nuclear energies. Santilli pointed out that such a task could be best studied via a completion of quantum mechanics according to the EPR argument due to the excessive insufficiencies of quantum mechanics in nuclear physics, including the inability to represent the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen in the core of stars and nuclear stability despite the huge Coulomb repulsion between protons.
Therefore, Santilli proposed, in 1978, a generalization of 20th century mathematics under the name of "isomathematics" and the related EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics.
An international teleconference was held on September 2020 with focus on the EPR argument and its application to the search for new clean energies as well as the recycling of radioactive nuclear waste. See the recorded lectures (http://www.world-lecture-series.org/level-xii-epr-teleconference-2020), the 943 page proceedings (http://www.proceedings.com/60007.html) and Santilli's Conference Overview (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/epr-overview-2021.pdf).
Professor Santilli says, "A consensus was reached among the participants that the use of quantum mechanics appears to be a primary reason for the lack of achievement of new, clean nuclear energies, and that the EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics offers realistic possibilities for the solution of our increasingly alarming environmental problems. For encouraging results achieved by Hadronic Technologies Corporation on the controlled nuclear fusion of Deuterium-2 and Carbon-12 into Nitrogen-14 without the emission of harmful radiations or the release of radioactive waste, see the Invited Plenary Lecture of Prof. L. Ying at the 2011 International Conference on New Energies in Nepal (http://www.world-lecture-series.org/lecture-vd)."
Isomathematics has attracted studies by a number of senior mathematicians due to its unique capabilities, not possible with 20th century mathematics. Svetlin Georgiev, Professor of Mathematics at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, has taken a special lead and has written six monographs dedicated to the field of isomathematics (https://novapublishers.com/writer/svetlin-g-georgiev/) plus a monograph just released by Lambert Publishers.
Professors Santilli and Georgiev state, "Besides applications in nuclear physics, isomathematics is now seeing novel applications in various other fields, including the first known attractive force between identical valence electrons in molecular bonds, the first known quantitative representation of life (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/Santilli-Vougiouklis-2020-epr.pdf) and other novel applications in computers, condensed matter and nanotechnologies."
Media Contact
Sherri Stone
Hadronic Technologies Corporation
E:mail: info@hadronictechnologies.com
www.hadronictechnologies.com
Therefore, Santilli proposed, in 1978, a generalization of 20th century mathematics under the name of "isomathematics" and the related EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics.
An international teleconference was held on September 2020 with focus on the EPR argument and its application to the search for new clean energies as well as the recycling of radioactive nuclear waste. See the recorded lectures (http://www.world-lecture-series.org/level-xii-epr-teleconference-2020), the 943 page proceedings (http://www.proceedings.com/60007.html) and Santilli's Conference Overview (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/epr-overview-2021.pdf).
Professor Santilli says, "A consensus was reached among the participants that the use of quantum mechanics appears to be a primary reason for the lack of achievement of new, clean nuclear energies, and that the EPR completion of quantum into hadronic mechanics offers realistic possibilities for the solution of our increasingly alarming environmental problems. For encouraging results achieved by Hadronic Technologies Corporation on the controlled nuclear fusion of Deuterium-2 and Carbon-12 into Nitrogen-14 without the emission of harmful radiations or the release of radioactive waste, see the Invited Plenary Lecture of Prof. L. Ying at the 2011 International Conference on New Energies in Nepal (http://www.world-lecture-series.org/lecture-vd)."
Isomathematics has attracted studies by a number of senior mathematicians due to its unique capabilities, not possible with 20th century mathematics. Svetlin Georgiev, Professor of Mathematics at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, has taken a special lead and has written six monographs dedicated to the field of isomathematics (https://novapublishers.com/writer/svetlin-g-georgiev/) plus a monograph just released by Lambert Publishers.
Professors Santilli and Georgiev state, "Besides applications in nuclear physics, isomathematics is now seeing novel applications in various other fields, including the first known attractive force between identical valence electrons in molecular bonds, the first known quantitative representation of life (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/Santilli-Vougiouklis-2020-epr.pdf) and other novel applications in computers, condensed matter and nanotechnologies."
Media Contact
Sherri Stone
Hadronic Technologies Corporation
E:mail: info@hadronictechnologies.com
www.hadronictechnologies.com
Contact
Hadronic Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sherri Stone
727-946-0427
www.hadronictechnologies.com
Sherri Stone
727-946-0427
www.hadronictechnologies.com
Multimedia
Categories