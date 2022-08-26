PSL Family wCaregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Sept. 22
Limited complimentary tickets are available for the Fearless Caregiver training. The 25th anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour will come to the Port Saint Lucie Community Center Sept. 22.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Area Agency on Aging of Palm Beach / Treasure Coast and Today’s Caregiver Magazine (www.Caregiver.com), since 1995, the nation’s leading support, training and educational organization for family and professional caregivers are hosting the 297th Fearless Caregiver Conference seminar, expo and lunch Sept 22 at the Port Saint Lucie Community Center.
“After two and a half years of virtual events, we are extremely pleased to be returning to the Treasure Coast to, once again, host an in-person conference as part of the 25th anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour. I’m looking forward to another great day of education, support and sharing with Treasure Coast caregivers on September 22," said Gary Edward Barg, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine and FearlessCaregiver.com, author of the books, The Fearless Caregiver, the Caregiving Ties that Bind, You Are Not Alone, and host of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences.
Fearless Caregiver conferences have been developed by Today’s Caregiver magazine and caregiver.com to offer family and professional caregivers valuable training; teaching them, among other things, to become equal members of their loved one’s care team, develop techniques to create much needed respite, build an effective support network of family and friends, and to learn the importance of caring for themselves as they care for their loved ones.
Family and Professional caregivers concerned with aging, disability, legal, Social Security issues come together at each of these 6 hour seminar/lunch and learn how to become more fearless in their caregiving role.
More than 225,000 family and professional caregivers in 27 states have learned how to become a Fearless Caregiver Advocate for their loved ones, clients, and themselves.
What Support Is Available for Treasure Coast Caregivers? The financial decisions made at the state level have enormous consequences to every family caregiver. Join caregiving experts for the day to learn how these decisions will affect you and what support will be available as you care for your loved ones.
The remaining stops on the 25th annual Fearless Caregiver conference tour will be held in Jupiter and Fort Lauderdale as well as New Haven, Connecticut. As before we look forward to hundreds of family and professional caregivers participating in full-day events where they received answers to their caregiving questions from physicians, spiritual leaders, and healthcare experts in topics such as legal issues, Alzheimer’s care, cancer, autism, stoke, Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits, diabetes, incontinence and Parkinson’s throughout the day.
Fearless Caregiver Conference participants will learn:
• What support is available for family caregivers
• Where the money is for caregivers
• How to partner with their family members
• How to ask questions of healthcare leaders in the area
• How to get a loved one to stop driving
• Share information with their fellow caregivers
Who Should Attend?
• Children of aging parents
• Parents caring for children
• Spousal caregivers
• Long-distance caregivers
• Grandparent caregivers
• Pastoral caregivers
• Volunteer caregivers
To register for the events: 954-362-8126, cathy@caregiver.com or online at caregiver.com. Lunch is included.
“After two and a half years of virtual events, we are extremely pleased to be returning to the Treasure Coast to, once again, host an in-person conference as part of the 25th anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour. I’m looking forward to another great day of education, support and sharing with Treasure Coast caregivers on September 22," said Gary Edward Barg, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine and FearlessCaregiver.com, author of the books, The Fearless Caregiver, the Caregiving Ties that Bind, You Are Not Alone, and host of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences.
Fearless Caregiver conferences have been developed by Today’s Caregiver magazine and caregiver.com to offer family and professional caregivers valuable training; teaching them, among other things, to become equal members of their loved one’s care team, develop techniques to create much needed respite, build an effective support network of family and friends, and to learn the importance of caring for themselves as they care for their loved ones.
Family and Professional caregivers concerned with aging, disability, legal, Social Security issues come together at each of these 6 hour seminar/lunch and learn how to become more fearless in their caregiving role.
More than 225,000 family and professional caregivers in 27 states have learned how to become a Fearless Caregiver Advocate for their loved ones, clients, and themselves.
What Support Is Available for Treasure Coast Caregivers? The financial decisions made at the state level have enormous consequences to every family caregiver. Join caregiving experts for the day to learn how these decisions will affect you and what support will be available as you care for your loved ones.
The remaining stops on the 25th annual Fearless Caregiver conference tour will be held in Jupiter and Fort Lauderdale as well as New Haven, Connecticut. As before we look forward to hundreds of family and professional caregivers participating in full-day events where they received answers to their caregiving questions from physicians, spiritual leaders, and healthcare experts in topics such as legal issues, Alzheimer’s care, cancer, autism, stoke, Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits, diabetes, incontinence and Parkinson’s throughout the day.
Fearless Caregiver Conference participants will learn:
• What support is available for family caregivers
• Where the money is for caregivers
• How to partner with their family members
• How to ask questions of healthcare leaders in the area
• How to get a loved one to stop driving
• Share information with their fellow caregivers
Who Should Attend?
• Children of aging parents
• Parents caring for children
• Spousal caregivers
• Long-distance caregivers
• Grandparent caregivers
• Pastoral caregivers
• Volunteer caregivers
To register for the events: 954-362-8126, cathy@caregiver.com or online at caregiver.com. Lunch is included.
Contact
Caregiver.com, Inc.Contact
Steven Barg
954-362-8126
caregiver.com
Steven Barg
954-362-8126
caregiver.com
Categories