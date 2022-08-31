OddsTrader.com Adds BetSync Technology for Seamless Customer Experience
The Woodlands, TX, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of BetSync Technology to its US-focused sports handicapping portal, OddsTrader.com. OddsTrader offers odds comparison, statistics, computer picks, live scores, and injury reports. BetSync technology allows sports bettors using OddsTrader to track their betting activity across multiple US sportsbooks all in one place.
“All a customer has to do is create an OddsTrader account, connect their favorite sportsbooks, place their first bet and BetSync records all their activity on a single Betcard,” said Tim Seay, President of Overdrive Marketing. “This technology saves players time to see all their activity at one time which is a great convenience,” he added.
OddsTrader.com is part of a family of online brands, including theRX.com, owned by Overdrive Marketing, Inc. For more information about BetSync technology, visit https://www.oddstrader.com/leaderboard/.
Contact
Overdrive Marketing, Inc.Contact
Robert Pettway
423-503-5225
oddstrader.com
