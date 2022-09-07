Brighton Fire Authority 9/11 Memorial Preserved by Rhino Shield of Michigan
The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters has been encapsulated using a process that has sealed the steel memorial and protected it from corrosion and weather. The memorial was erected in 2011 in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon.
Brighton, MI, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2011, after months of preparation, a large piece of steel from the World Trade Center Twin Towers was erected as a memorial to the victims of 9/11. The memorial was the result of many donations from the Brighton community.
Members of the Brighton Fire Authority drove to New York City to retrieve this enormous piece the steel in 2011, ten years after the events of 9/11. This section of steel was located near the high speed elevators inside the Twin Towers.
Each year since then, the Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters in Downtown Brighton host an event to bring awareness and honor to the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on America.
The 2022 "Run to Remember" will be held on September 10 and is open to runners, walkers or anyone who remembers 9/11 and for the sacrifices made by those who serve and protect others.
In August 2022, Rhino Shield of Michigan owners Marc & Sheryl Mercier, with the help of dedicated employee, Artise, donated the resources and time to encapsulate the memorial with a proprietary, eco-safe, and long-lasting adhesive primer sealer and durable finish coat through their company, Rhino Shield of Michigan.
Rhino Shield protects homes with a 25 year paint, but in this case, the protection comes in a clear coat finish. The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority now has the most innovative technology available to protect and seal against UV Rays and other elements including rain, sleet, snow, and ice. Whatever Michigan weather can throw at this monument, Rhino Shield will protect against it.
If you are interested in attending the September 10 event, register at runsignup.com with race ID 75392. The course runs through Downtown Brighton ending at the Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters and 9/11 Memorial.
For more information about the event, please visit: brightonareafire.com/2022/07/30/2022-9-11-memorial-5k-run-walk.
Members of the Brighton Fire Authority drove to New York City to retrieve this enormous piece the steel in 2011, ten years after the events of 9/11. This section of steel was located near the high speed elevators inside the Twin Towers.
Each year since then, the Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters in Downtown Brighton host an event to bring awareness and honor to the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on America.
The 2022 "Run to Remember" will be held on September 10 and is open to runners, walkers or anyone who remembers 9/11 and for the sacrifices made by those who serve and protect others.
In August 2022, Rhino Shield of Michigan owners Marc & Sheryl Mercier, with the help of dedicated employee, Artise, donated the resources and time to encapsulate the memorial with a proprietary, eco-safe, and long-lasting adhesive primer sealer and durable finish coat through their company, Rhino Shield of Michigan.
Rhino Shield protects homes with a 25 year paint, but in this case, the protection comes in a clear coat finish. The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority now has the most innovative technology available to protect and seal against UV Rays and other elements including rain, sleet, snow, and ice. Whatever Michigan weather can throw at this monument, Rhino Shield will protect against it.
If you are interested in attending the September 10 event, register at runsignup.com with race ID 75392. The course runs through Downtown Brighton ending at the Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters and 9/11 Memorial.
For more information about the event, please visit: brightonareafire.com/2022/07/30/2022-9-11-memorial-5k-run-walk.
Contact
Rhino Shield of MichiganContact
Marc Mercier
810-360-6583
https://rhinoshieldmi.com
Marc Mercier
810-360-6583
https://rhinoshieldmi.com
Categories