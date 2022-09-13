SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Point Blue Conservation Science in West Marin - Point Reyes Wildlife Institution Increases Sustainability of Operation

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a solar electric power installation at Point Blue Conservation Science Facility in the seaside town Bolinas, West Marin County. Located in the heart of the Point Reyes National Seashore, Point Blue, originally known as the Point Reyes Bird Observatory, is harnessing the power of the sun to provide significant utility savings to their facilities.