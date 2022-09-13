SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Point Blue Conservation Science in West Marin - Point Reyes Wildlife Institution Increases Sustainability of Operation
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a solar electric power installation at Point Blue Conservation Science Facility in the seaside town Bolinas, West Marin County. Located in the heart of the Point Reyes National Seashore, Point Blue, originally known as the Point Reyes Bird Observatory, is harnessing the power of the sun to provide significant utility savings to their facilities.
Novato, CA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To coincide with a planned reroofing project, an existing, aging solar system was removed and replaced by SolarCraft with state-of-the-art high-efficiency solar PV panels to increase the efficiency and production of the solar, further offsetting of their energy usage. The solar photovoltaic system is engineered to solve difficult challenges presented by the coastal location such as high winds, fog and salt mist corrosion. The solar panels installed are engineered for use in coastal and marine environments, ensuring the durability and performance of the project.
“Thank you for managing this project through to completion. We are grateful to the entire team at SolarCraft for the time and effort they have put into getting us up and running,” said Padmini Srinivasan, CFO at Point Blue. “What a great experience and time getting this new PV system designed and installed. You are true professionals and we’re so glad we partnered with you,” added Tim Schaefer, Facilities Manager.
The annual clean energy production will offset 8 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power, or the pollutants removed by over 10 acres of trees. This impact is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by over 547,200 miles of driving over the life of the system.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay.
www.solarcraft.com
About Point Blue Conversation Science
Originally known as the Point Reyes Bird Observatory, this institution has continued to grow since its founding more than 50 years ago. Point Blue’s 160 scientists work to reduce the impacts of climate change, habitat loss, and other environmental threats while developing nature-based solutions to benefit both wildlife and people, providing a scientific basis for conservation of birds and their habitats.
