Brick and Mortar Retail Attraction is Not Dead: Michigan-Based CC Consulting Brings Hot New Retail Concepts to National Markets
CC Consulting, retail and marketing attraction experts connect your business with the retail market. Their team of skilled professionals provides services for large urban markets, smaller business improvement districts, private developers, retailers, or businesses looking to connect with the retail industry.
Detroit, MI, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What motivates high profile cities like Naples or Orlando, Florida to look to a small city in Michigan to bring new retailers to their market?
It’s all because of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based CC Consulting. Principal Cindy Ciura, who was recently named one of the Top Women in Retail/Commercial Real Estate nationally, founded the company to meet an unfilled need in the metro Detroit area for retail attraction.
Since it launched 17 years ago, the team has expanded its work nationally, carving out a niche working with cities, large development sites, mixed use projects and companies wanting new business development work.
“The retail industry is ever-changing and ever evolving. But brick and mortar retail attraction is never going away; shopping is a tactile experience. New retailers will fill those spaces that went out of business during the pandemic. And we’re here to help bring some of the hottest new retail concepts to this market, many of which will open in the near future,” said Ciura.
CC Consulting currently works in Michigan, Florida, the Carolinas and will soon be adding new locations to their pipeline, plus a few unannounced new stores. The firm recently announced that they’re adding the Orlando market to their client list – Longwood.
“In this iconic, over-saturated retail market, the City reached out to us to spearhead several retail developments including a 20-plus-acre site, which was partly used as a greyhound track before Floridians voted to ban greyhound racing in the state. And we’ve had almost immediate attention from entertainment anchors,” said Ciura.
Other new businesses CC Consulting is working with, in addition to several others in the pipeline for 2023 openings, include:
· Brilliant Earth, a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry which just opened its first Michigan location in downtown Birmingham.
· Faherty, a men’s and women’s high quality apparel store with sustainable and innovative fabrics which will open before the end of the year.
· CB2, Crate & Barrel’s urban concept which will open early next year with an emphasis on home accessory goods.
"CC Consulting’s client list looks like a 'who’s who' in the real estate business. Our success," Ciura says, "is based on the fact that we take a strategic look at the overall project and pull from national retail contacts to make the best decision for the individual developments. Their services include connecting retail attraction, strategic planning, marketing, and public relations."
“We provide excellent customer service and have a large national network that helps us to determine a good fit for businesses looking for other businesses. In other words, we are the consummate matchmaker,” said Ciura.
Ciura has more than 25 years experience in the areas of retail attraction, strategic marketing and public relations. Her past experience includes working in executive roles for The Forbes Companies, Schostak Brothers & Company, and General Growth Properties on projects such as The Somerset Collection and Campus Martius.
CC Consulting is located at 7 West Square Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills.
