Clubhouse International World Seminar Convenes - Keynote Speaker, Dévora Kestel, World Health Organization

Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, is hosting The Clubhouse International World Seminar 2022 from September 17 through September 22, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. The educational and networking event is being co-hosted by B’More Clubhouse.