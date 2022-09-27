Minneapolis' Only 24 Hour Restaurant Relocates and Expands to Include a Drag Venue, Craft Cocktail Lounge and 2 Outdoor Patios

The Nicollet Diner has transformed the once iconic Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse downtown Minneapolis into their modern take on the classic 24 hour diner, a new drag venue and a craft cocktail lounge in Nicollet Mall. The grand opening of the new drag venue, Roxy's Cabaret is Saturday, October 1 with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM in the craft cocktail lounge, On the RoX and a drag show in the Cabaret at 7PM with limited availability for press.