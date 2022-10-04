St. John’s Lutheran School Named Apple Distinguished School
On Monday, October 3, St. John’s Lutheran School announced their official designation as an Apple Distinguished School, joining the small but prestigious ranks of like-minded technology focused schools who have partnered with Apple in their educational pursuits.
Orange, CA, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- St. John’s Lutheran School, located in historical Old Town Orange, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for its implementation of technology where teachers have empowered students to express their ideas and understanding in original ways by connecting them with dynamic, interactive, and media-rich resources, such as CAD programs to develop original 3D prints, iMovie and Clips to create authentic movies, Keynote for animated presentations, CoSpaces to develop virtual augmented reality worlds, Seesaw to document learning, GarageBand for podcasts, Swift Playground to practice coding and so much more.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching, and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
“St. John’s is committed to sustaining a culture of innovation and reflection where leadership and faculty continually create the capacity to utilize technology to prepare students for 21st century learning,” Sarah Grack-Mortiz, Director of Innovation. “The selection of St. John’s Lutheran School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovator,” says School Principal, Dr. Jake Hollatz. “We offer a compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.”
St. John’s has plans to continue integrating technology seamlessly in a students’ classrooms. Currently, St. John’s is implementing a new math curriculum, utilizing technology to make math instruction more individualized, personalized, and hands-on with the goal of helping students break the plateau in skills and scores.
Faculty actively design lessons and activities to engage and connect students to real world applications using technology. The goal is to enhance student communication and problem-solving skills through project-based learning.
St. John’s Lutheran School is a private, Christian school located in Old Town Orange and has been continuously operating since 1883. With over 825 students, it is the largest preschool-8th grade school of the more than 1,800 schools partnering with the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod in the United States.
Press contact: Betsy Kunau
School Representative: Jake Hollatz
Title: Principal
Betsy Kunau
714-288-4400
stjohnsorange.org
Jake Hollatz, Principal jhollatz@stjohnsorange.org
