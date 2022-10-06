The IPA Confirms IPAC2022NV Medical Conference at Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, NV with CME on Cannabis, Psilocybin, Psychedelics, Mental Health & More
The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next Annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of Edutainment and Networking Events, Engaging Pre-Recorded Content on Psychedelics, Cannabis and More with 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM Centered Around Providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - Plus a Bonus Day-3 Clinical Practicum.
Las Vegas, NV, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We are very excited to announce the IPAC2022NV in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. The IPA is bringing IPAC2022NV attendees a vibrant and extraordinary learning and edutainment experience from some of the most notable, cited, experienced and credentialed (in class) lecturers - curated, structured and presented as fully accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME), Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Education Units (CEU). A total of 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM will be distributed through a joint-providership between the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR) and the Integrative Providers Association in an effort to promote integrative wholeness and inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow.
"IPA seeks to discover, educate, unite and empower all licensed healthcare providers. If you answer to a licensing board, you want to be a part of the IPA as we collectively set an inexcusable example of what national medical associations should be. For example, the IPA is making history by piloting the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic on Day 3 of the upcoming IPAC2022NV. Each (1) prescribing provider that attends the IPAC2022NV will be completing clinical practicums on Day-3 providing a limited scope of medical services and care to approximately ten (10) underserved community members with the knowledge they gained at the IPAC2022NV. Come join us!” - Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President Integrative Providers Association (IPA)
The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of edutainment and networking events, engaging pre-recorded content and 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM centered around providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - plus a bonus day-3 of clinical practicums geared towards reducing the opioid crisis and uncompensated care.
IPAC attendees over Days 1-2 will be fully immersed in fun and engaging content and speakers while gaining direct knowledge and education on the latest in therapeutic developments, research, science and practical applications on a variety of topics ranging from mental health to integrative medicine and ketamine, medical cannabis, psilocybin, cannabaceae and many other holistic, homeopathic, complementary, functional and ancient modalities backed by evidence-based science.
On Day 3, IPAC2022NV Prescribing Licensed Providers (MD, DO, APRN…) Graduates will take their newly learned skills and apply them directly to the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day under the direct supervision and guidance of trained and experienced proctors, and locally licensed prescribing practitioners. It’s that simple. The IPA Teaches (1) Provider and then they immediately apply that new found knowledge directly to serve (10) local underserved community members making it the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day, converting education into measurable impacts for struggling local underserved community members. Everyone needs a hand at some point in time, IPA is offering just that to a limited number of qualifying patients through the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic collaboration.
To purchase IPAC2022NV Tickets, prescribing providers and allied healthcare attendees seeking accredited continuing education contact credits should visit: https://integrativeproviders.org/v1/ipac2022nv, while those interested in qualifying as a sponsor and/or exhibitor at the IPAC2022NV, and/or Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day, are encouraged to apply by submitting a form at: https://integrativeproviders.org/v1/sponsor-ipac/ or call IPA’s national sales manager at (888) 587-6720 (Ext. 744) for more information.
Attendees who use the coupon code, IPAC2022NV, will receive 20% off the price of admission and first year’s membership for all new members - just to show you what IPA is about. Additionally, Alexis Park Resort has generously provided IPA members and IPAC attendees with $89 all-inclusive discounted room rates including resort fees and a lot more just to say, “Thank You for Being the Greatest Part of the American Healthcare System.” However, one has to book their room through the IPA’s website or book using the IPA Hotel Code, IPA2022, before October 17, 2022 to get those rates.
Visit IPA's main website, https://integrativeproviders.org, to learn more about the IPA, its upcoming conference, and to view a full list of lecturers, the conference agenda and education schedule so one can plan accordingly. They look forward to discovering, educating, uniting and empowering the future of healthcare with each and every one of you at the conference.
Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a 501(c)(6) Medical Association established to discover, educate, unite and empower Integrative Providers, all proceeds go to membership programs, IPA events, conferences and advocacy efforts in service to integrative providers and community-based integrative healthcare.
For More Information:
Compassion Center: MSOPlus, Public Relations Office
Sophaur One, EVP, Director of Communications
publicrelations@compassion-center.org
"IPA seeks to discover, educate, unite and empower all licensed healthcare providers. If you answer to a licensing board, you want to be a part of the IPA as we collectively set an inexcusable example of what national medical associations should be. For example, the IPA is making history by piloting the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic on Day 3 of the upcoming IPAC2022NV. Each (1) prescribing provider that attends the IPAC2022NV will be completing clinical practicums on Day-3 providing a limited scope of medical services and care to approximately ten (10) underserved community members with the knowledge they gained at the IPAC2022NV. Come join us!” - Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President Integrative Providers Association (IPA)
The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of edutainment and networking events, engaging pre-recorded content and 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM centered around providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - plus a bonus day-3 of clinical practicums geared towards reducing the opioid crisis and uncompensated care.
IPAC attendees over Days 1-2 will be fully immersed in fun and engaging content and speakers while gaining direct knowledge and education on the latest in therapeutic developments, research, science and practical applications on a variety of topics ranging from mental health to integrative medicine and ketamine, medical cannabis, psilocybin, cannabaceae and many other holistic, homeopathic, complementary, functional and ancient modalities backed by evidence-based science.
On Day 3, IPAC2022NV Prescribing Licensed Providers (MD, DO, APRN…) Graduates will take their newly learned skills and apply them directly to the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day under the direct supervision and guidance of trained and experienced proctors, and locally licensed prescribing practitioners. It’s that simple. The IPA Teaches (1) Provider and then they immediately apply that new found knowledge directly to serve (10) local underserved community members making it the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day, converting education into measurable impacts for struggling local underserved community members. Everyone needs a hand at some point in time, IPA is offering just that to a limited number of qualifying patients through the Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic collaboration.
To purchase IPAC2022NV Tickets, prescribing providers and allied healthcare attendees seeking accredited continuing education contact credits should visit: https://integrativeproviders.org/v1/ipac2022nv, while those interested in qualifying as a sponsor and/or exhibitor at the IPAC2022NV, and/or Teach1:Serve10 Free Clinic Day, are encouraged to apply by submitting a form at: https://integrativeproviders.org/v1/sponsor-ipac/ or call IPA’s national sales manager at (888) 587-6720 (Ext. 744) for more information.
Attendees who use the coupon code, IPAC2022NV, will receive 20% off the price of admission and first year’s membership for all new members - just to show you what IPA is about. Additionally, Alexis Park Resort has generously provided IPA members and IPAC attendees with $89 all-inclusive discounted room rates including resort fees and a lot more just to say, “Thank You for Being the Greatest Part of the American Healthcare System.” However, one has to book their room through the IPA’s website or book using the IPA Hotel Code, IPA2022, before October 17, 2022 to get those rates.
Visit IPA's main website, https://integrativeproviders.org, to learn more about the IPA, its upcoming conference, and to view a full list of lecturers, the conference agenda and education schedule so one can plan accordingly. They look forward to discovering, educating, uniting and empowering the future of healthcare with each and every one of you at the conference.
Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a 501(c)(6) Medical Association established to discover, educate, unite and empower Integrative Providers, all proceeds go to membership programs, IPA events, conferences and advocacy efforts in service to integrative providers and community-based integrative healthcare.
For More Information:
Compassion Center: MSOPlus, Public Relations Office
Sophaur One, EVP, Director of Communications
publicrelations@compassion-center.org
Contact
Integrative Providers AssociationContact
Sophaur One
888-587-6720
https://integrativeproviders.org
Sophaur One
888-587-6720
https://integrativeproviders.org
Multimedia
Categories