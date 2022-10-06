The IPA Confirms IPAC2022NV Medical Conference at Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, NV with CME on Cannabis, Psilocybin, Psychedelics, Mental Health & More

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next Annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of Edutainment and Networking Events, Engaging Pre-Recorded Content on Psychedelics, Cannabis and More with 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM Centered Around Providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - Plus a Bonus Day-3 Clinical Practicum.