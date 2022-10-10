PMG Assists Technology Client Hopper Express Transportation to Seek Investment Funds & Strategic Alliance Partners

The unmanned vehicle and drone market is a hotbed of activity and every day there is a new product announcement and entry into this emerging Market. PMG is assisting Hopper Express Transportation, an innovative and forward-thinking company, to secure funds to bring its family of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) flying aircraft deemed "Hoppers" into the mainstream.